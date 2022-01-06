Your daily planner for Thursday, Jan. 6

Hey there, readers! It’s Alexis with a look at the day ahead in Johnson County.
Forecast: 🌥 High: 14. Low: 6. Mostly cloudy this morning with some light snow trailing off by afternoon. Partly cloudy later in the day. Make sure to bundle up!
Diversions:
- Wicked, the Broadway Musical that tells the story of the land of Oz from a different perspective, has made its way back to Kansas City. This latest production at Kansas City Music Hall runs through Jan. 23. Get tickets here.
Public Agenda:
- The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners is meeting today at 9:30 a.m. at the county administrative building in Olathe. Commissioners are set to review the county’s public health order requiring masks in elementary schools. The meeting will be held in person, and a large crowd is expected. You can also watch the livestream here.
Noteworthy:
- An emergency mask mandate will go into effect tomorrow, Jan. 7, in Douglas County, Kansas. The mandate requires that all people two years and older wear masks in public spaces in the county, including outdoors when social distancing is not possible. This comes after the Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health reported an average of 96.5 new COVID-19 cases per day over the last 14 days. [The Lawrence Times]
- Olathe councilman Larry Campbell will retire as Ward 1 councilmember, according to an announcement at Tuesday night’s city council meeting. In addition to serving on the Olathe city council, Campbell has also served as mayor of Olathe as well as a member of the Kansas House of Representatives and as Kansas State Director of the Budget. [KSHB]
- Two fraternities at the University of Kansas, Phi Gamma Delta and Phi Delta Theta, have been suspended for five years after a university investigation revealed repeated hazing by members of each fraternity. These houses are just the latest in a string of fraternities that have been shut down in recent years for hazing. [The Kansas City Star]
