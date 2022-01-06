Your daily planner for Thursday, Jan. 6

Hey there, readers! It’s Alexis with a look at the day ahead in Johnson County.

Forecast: 🌥 High: 14. Low: 6. Mostly cloudy this morning with some light snow trailing off by afternoon. Partly cloudy later in the day. Make sure to bundle up!

Diversions:

Wicked , the Broadway Musical that tells the story of the land of Oz from a different perspective, has made its way back to Kansas City. This latest production at Kansas City Music Hall runs through Jan. 23. Get tickets here.

Public Agenda:

The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners is meeting today at 9:30 a.m. at the county administrative building in Olathe. Commissioners are set to review the county’s public health order requiring masks in elementary schools. The meeting will be held in person, and a large crowd is expected. You can also watch the livestream here.

Noteworthy: