Your daily planner for Wednesday, Jan. 5

Good morning! Lucie here with a rundown of what Jan. 5 looks like in Johnson County.

Forecast: High: 32. Low: 12. Sunny in the morning with increasing clouds in the afternoon. A light round of snow is expected tonight, with the Kansas City area expected to get anywhere from a dusting to up to 2 inches.

Diversions:

The Mizzou-Mississippi State men’s basketball game originally scheduled for tonight has been postponed . The university cited positive COVID cases within the program as the reason in Monday’s announcement. A new date has not been decided yet.

Public Agenda:

Overland Park ‘s Community Development Committee will meet at 7 p.m. and discuss modifying the city’s regulations for recycling pickup at tonight’s meeting. The recommendation on the table from Johnson County landfill owner Waste Management calls for recycling pickup every other week.

Merriam‘s Planning Commission will also meet at 7 p.m. tonight. The commission will discuss plans and possible rezoning for a new Chipotle on Shawnee Mission Parkway on the site of a former Taco Bell.

Noteworthy: