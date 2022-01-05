Your daily planner for Wednesday, Jan. 5

Good morning! Lucie here with a rundown of what Jan. 5 looks like in Johnson County.
Forecast: High: 32. Low: 12. Sunny in the morning with increasing clouds in the afternoon. A light round of snow is expected tonight, with the Kansas City area expected to get anywhere from a dusting to up to 2 inches.
Diversions:
- The Mizzou-Mississippi State men’s basketball game originally scheduled for tonight has been postponed. The university cited positive COVID cases within the program as the reason in Monday’s announcement. A new date has not been decided yet.
Public Agenda:
- Overland Park‘s Community Development Committee will meet at 7 p.m. and discuss modifying the city’s regulations for recycling pickup at tonight’s meeting. The recommendation on the table from Johnson County landfill owner Waste Management calls for recycling pickup every other week.
- Merriam‘s Planning Commission will also meet at 7 p.m. tonight. The commission will discuss plans and possible rezoning for a new Chipotle on Shawnee Mission Parkway on the site of a former Taco Bell.
Noteworthy:
- Johnson County Department of Health and Environment’s Wednesday drive-thru COVID testing clinic in Olathe resumes today. You can schedule a test here.
- Students in Blue Valley, Shawnee Mission and USD 232 schools all return to in-person classes today, as new COVID-19 cases hit all-time highs in Johnson County. Younger students are still required to wear masks at school due to a countywide public health order, but all three districts have made masks optional in high schools.
- The Kansas City Royals have canceled this year’s FanFest due to growing concerns about COVID-19 spread. This is the second year the team has nixed their popular offseason gathering at Bartle Hall in downtown Kansas City. The Royals said in a statement they were “exploring new and exciting ways to engage virtually or otherwise”. (KMBC)
