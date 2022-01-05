Lenexa advances revised plans for Vista Village, mixed-use project near future justice center site

Lenexa has advanced revised preliminary plans for Vista Village, a mixed-use development at the southeast corner of Prairie Star Parkway and Ridgeview Road.

Located on 46 acres near the future site of the city’s new justice center and Mill Creek Streamway Park, Vista Village will comprise 118 townhomes and a 6,600-square-foot retail building on the easterly half of the site, according to conceptual plans.

The western portion will comprise a five-story, 207-unit multi-family building and six one-story retail buildings, some of which could become restaurants with drive-thru lanes.

Here is a layout of the plan:

Two key amenities are also planned for the site, including a plaza at the intersection of Prairie Star Parkway and Ridgeview, as well as an amphitheater for community events and other public uses.

The townhomes will have several private amenities, including a clubhouse, pool and sports courts for residents and guests, according to city documents.

Here are some additional design images of the proposed Vista Village concept, from NSPJ Architects:

Patrick Watkins, a Lawrence-based attorney representing the developer, Prairie Ridge LLC, a Lenexa-based company led by Michael A. Christie, said the design process took several months to develop, in part because the topography of the site is challenging.

“It’s difficult to overstate how much effort has gone into the design and the review of the site, but the plan you all have before you today is really a success of the planning process, several rounds of review with the planning staff, and we’re pleased to have their support and recommendation for approval,” Watkins said. “Our entire team is excited to bring a first-class site and development to Ridgeview Road.”

After some discussion about the revised plans, the Lenexa Planning Commission on Monday voted 7-0 to approve the plans. Commissioners Don Horine and Ben Harber were absent.

Most of the commissioners’ discussion centered around the amenities — and the public’s access to them — as well as parking capabilities.

Commissioners sounded generally favorable to the design and layout and incorporation of the natural, scenic surroundings.

Previous plans on the site dating to 2015 called for a youth athletic complex with five fields and nine courts, plus retail, multi-family and hotel components.

Another revised plan in 2019 removed the athletic component to make room for more retail and multi-family uses.

Other developments coming to the area include The Vista commercial project at K-10 and Ridgeview, The Retreat on the Prairie mixed-use site, and Meritex surface-level industrial development.

The Lenexa City Council is slated to consider the Vista Village item Jan. 18.