Crews respond to late night fire at Prairie Village duplex — residents escape, cat rescued

Firefighters from three northeast Johnson County departments worked for about 45 minutes on Tuesday to bring a late-night duplex fire under control in Prairie Village.

Consolidated Fire District No. 2, Leawood Fire and Overland Park Fire crews all responded to the duplex at 8304 Howe Drive at 10:43 p.m.

Arriving firefighters reported smoke visible from the roof and found a fire in the attic once inside.

Residents of both duplex units escaped safely before fire crews arrived. Firefighters rescued a cat from one of the units.

The fire was declared under control just before 11:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.

A damage estimate has not been released, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation by Consolidated Fire District No. 2.

Check back with this report as more information becomes available.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.