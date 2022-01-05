Capax by Mitzy, store for local makers to sell handmade goods, opening on Johnson Drive

When Mitzy Romero’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals permit expired in 2019 and didn’t get renewed in time, she was fired from her job.

Needing to find a way to earn income as she waited for the renewal, Romero decided to start Resin Up with Mitzy, a small, online business where she sold crafts made out of resin, including earrings, dog tags and drink coasters.

“It was like the perfect timing,” Romero said. “I was let go from my job, and I was able to start this. I always knew in my mind that I wanted to do something with resin.”

The business quickly grew, and after a name change, Romero is opening up Capax by Mitzy in the old Yoga Fix Studio space in downtown Mission.

Romero plans to sell not only resin-based crafts, but also artisanal acrylic and wood items, too.

Romero’s products aren’t the only items that will be available in Capax by Mitzy, though.

She said she wants to feature other local makers and sell their handmade products to give the store a unique inventory — and provide opportunities for other creative entrepreneurs like her.

“Sometimes it feels like I wasn’t given those opportunities, so I want to give those opportunities to everybody and anybody, really, who wants to join and be part of the store,” Romero said.

Romero said the only requirement at this time for local makers to have their products sold at Capax by Mitzy is that their products be handmade.

Those who are interested in being featured at the storefront can reach out to Romero via Instagram or Facebook, she said.

Additional details on how the partnerships work will be available online in the coming months.

Capax by Mitzy is set to open on Romero’s birthday, Feb. 22.