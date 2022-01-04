Your daily planner for Tuesday, Jan. 4

Good morning! Juliana here, and welcome to Jan. 4!
Forecast: 🌤 High: 48, Low: 18. Partly cloudy skies most of the day with wind gusts at times reaching 20 mph.
Diversions:
- It’s game day for the Jayhawks, folks. KU’s men’s basketball team opens Big 12 play on the road at Oklahoma State at 8 p.m. tonight. You can watch on ESPN 2.
- Don’t worry, Wildcats fans — we didn’t forget about you. K-State hosts Texas at 6 p.m., streaming on ESPN+.
Public Agenda:
- The Prairie Village Planning Commission will meet virtually at 7 p.m. tonight to discuss a site plan for Homestead Country Club near Indian Hills Middle School. Homestead wants to build pickleball courts and a pool deck cover. Watch the meeting on Facebook here.
- The cities of Westwood and Roeland Park will host a joint virtual meeting at 4 p.m. this afternoon to discuss proposed improvements along Mission Road. Join the meeting through this Zoom link. The Webinar ID is: 841 0657 7006.
Noteworthy:
A few more items of note from the area:
- More than 500 University of Kansas Health System employees are out of the office because they’ve either tested positive for COVID-19 or are awaiting test results. This comes as the hospital’s COVID-19 patient number hit 108, compared to 4o COVID-19 patients on Dec. 1. [Kansas City Star]
- Local owners recently bought Lenexa Orchard Corners Shopping Center, near Oak Park Mall, for almost $40 million. Block & Co. President David M. Block will be a new partner alongside Lawrence-based real estate developer Doug Compton. The shopping center houses stores like T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, Nordstrom Rack and the former — now vacant — Stein Mart. [Kansas City Star]
- Jewish Family Services is restarting its food donation opportunities today at both its Jewish campus (5801 W. 115th Street) and Brookside (425 E. 63rd Street) locations. Donations can be dropped off in barrels at either location each Tuesday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
