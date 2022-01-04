Your daily planner for Tuesday, Jan. 4

Good morning! Juliana here, and welcome to Jan. 4!

Forecast: 🌤 High: 48, Low: 18. Partly cloudy skies most of the day with wind gusts at times reaching 20 mph.

Diversions:

It’s game day for the Jayhawks, folks. KU’s men’s basketball team opens Big 12 play on the road at Oklahoma State at 8 p.m. tonight. You can watch on ESPN 2.

Don’t worry, Wildcats fans — we didn’t forget about you. K-State hosts Texas at 6 p.m., streaming on ESPN+.

Public Agenda:

The Prairie Village Planning Commission will meet virtually at 7 p.m. tonight to discuss a site plan for Homestead Country Club near Indian Hills Middle School. Homestead wants to build pickleball courts and a pool deck cover. Watch the meeting on Facebook here.

will meet virtually at 7 p.m. tonight to discuss a site plan for Homestead Country Club near Indian Hills Middle School. Homestead wants to build pickleball courts and a pool deck cover. Watch the meeting on Facebook here. The cities of Westwood and Roeland Park will host a joint virtual meeting at 4 p.m. this afternoon to discuss proposed improvements along Mission Road. Join the meeting through this Zoom link. The Webinar ID is: 841 0657 7006.

Noteworthy:

A few more items of note from the area: