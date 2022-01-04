Shawnee to get new self-service car wash at busy shopping area near 65th and SM Parkway

A new car wash is coming to a bustling shopping center near I-435 in central Shawnee.

Take Five Express Car Wash will be located on about an acre at 15920 W. 65th St., on the northwest corner of the intersection of West 65th Street and Maurer Road, between a Walmart Supercenter and a Target.

It will offer self-service washes in a 4,000-square-foot building with an express car wash tunnel.

This will be the first Take Five Express Car Wash in the Kansas City metro area.

The site will also have 17 vacuum spaces and seven parking spaces.

Take Five is owned by Driven Brands Inc., a car wash brand with 900 locations in 14 countries across the United States, Europe and Australia, according to the company’s website.

The Shawnee Planning Commission on Monday unanimously approved final site plans for the express car wash. There was no public comment.

Take 5 Express Car Wash is not the only project planned for the area.

The adjacent Walmart Supercenter is also getting some upgrades on the corner of the building closest to the car wash site.

Commissioner David Aber said he wanted to make sure the applicant for Take 5 Express Car Wash is communicating with Walmart officials while the store completes its own upgrades.

City staff said project leaders are coordinating the development going on in the area.