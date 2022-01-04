Lenexa finalizes plans for Popeyes restaurant near Oak Park Mall

Lenexa has advanced final plans for a new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen to be built in the shopping area near Oak Park Mall.

Located on 1.5 acres at 9460 Quivira Road, the site is currently home to a vacant Burger King restaurant that will soon be demolished and reconstructed as a Popeyes fast food restaurant with a drive-thru, according to city documents.

The Lenexa Planning Commission on Monday voted 7-0 to approve a final plan and final plat for the project. There was no discussion or public comment.

The Burger King restaurant currently on the site was built in 1977, according to city documents.

The new building will be about 2,400 square feet in size, and offer 56 parking spots.

Popeyes has also planned to open another restaurant in Shawnee, at a site just off Shawnee Mission Parkway at 6235 Nieman Road. That site was previously a gas station.

The new restaurant openings are part of the national chicken chain’s plans for more than two dozen new locations in the Kansas City metro area, the company says.

Both restaurants are slated to open in the next seven to 12 months.

In August, Faizan Yousuf, senior manager with CSM Group, the Houston-based company overseeing the Popeyes brand, said they’re planning to renovate all current Popeyes locations in the metro and open 25 new franchises.

Popeyes currently has about a dozen locations in the Kansas City metro, with two in Johnson County — one at Johnson Drive and Broadmoor Street in Mission, as well as one on West 135th Street and South Black Bob Road in Olathe.