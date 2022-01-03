Your daily planner: Monday, Jan. 3

Hi there! Leah here to welcome you into 2022!
Forecast: ☀️ High: 40; Low: 28. Sunny and clear skies all day with winds of 5 to 20 mph.
Diversions
- Science City at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, is hosting Planetarium Live!, a free event to learn more about space and astronomy news. The event will take place at The Arvin Gottlieb Planetarium at 6 p.m. tonight and will be livestreamed on Facebook. Details here.
Agenda
- The Shawnee Mission Board of Education will discuss COVID-19 policies for the new semester at a special meeting tonight at 5 p.m. at the district’s Center for Academic Achievement. Students are set to return to classes Wednesday.
- The Prairie Village City Council holds its first regular meeting of 2022 tonight at 6 p.m. and will also discuss COVID-19 mitigation protocols.
- The Leawood City Council meets tonight at 6 p.m. The main topic of discussion is Cameron’s Court, a mixed-use development spanning more than 100 acres near 133rd Street and State Line Road. This will be the seventh time the city council has discussed this project.
- The Lenexa Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. tonight to discuss a revised preliminary plan for Vista Village, a mixed-use development near Prairie Star Parkway and Ridgeview Road that will have townhomes and some retail.
- The Overland Park City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. tonight, and two items of note are on the agenda: Plans for a new QuikTrip to be built near College Boulevard and Antioch Road, and a special permit request for a new car wash to be built on the corner of 159th Street and US 69, near the Rockwood Commons and BluHawk developments.
Noteworthy
- The city of Shawnee is mailing out Tidy Town vouchers in early January. Tidy Town is the city’s annual bulky item pickup program for Shawnee residents The vouchers allow each household to select a curbside pickup date and one drop-off at the Johnson County landfill. More details here.
- Apply for one of Merriam’s city grant and rebate programs in 2022. The city has about $300,000 available for residents through these programs, including for exterior home improvements. Click here for more details. Apply by Jan. 3.
- The Shawnee Mayor’s Christmas Tree Fund raised nearly $22,000 this year to support Shawnee Community Services and the local Special Olympics team, the Shawnee Storm.
