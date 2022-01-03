Updates from Johnson County Community College: Annual survey shows growth in student satisfaction

As a leader in higher education, JCCC strives to provide the best opportunities and experiences to our students. To gauge our efforts, JCCC offers students the opportunity to complete the Ruffalo Noel Levitz Student Satisfaction Inventory sent out each year. This survey is also distributed by more than 130 two-year community, junior and technical colleges around the country.

JCCC uses the Student Satisfaction Inventory to identify possible areas of improvement and ways to strengthen the quality of student life and learning. Survey results also provide a direct comparison to national benchmarks and annual trends data, ensuring JCCC continues to rise above standard expectations.

JCCC consistently scores higher than national average

JCCC issued the survey in spring 2021 and received 331 responses. The survey assesses both the level of importance and the level of satisfaction that students have with the following elements of college:

Safety and security

Registration effectiveness

Instructional effectiveness

Academic advising

Admissions and financial aid

Concern for the Individual

Academic Services

Student Centeredness

Campus Climate

Service Excellence

Campus Support Services

Responsiveness to Diverse Populations

The 2021 survey results show that students are highly satisfied with JCCC’s efforts in those areas.

For example, when reacting to the statement, “security staff respond quickly in emergencies,” students ranked their satisfaction as 6.5 on a scale of 1 to 7 — higher than the average national score of 5.72.

When it comes to instructional effectiveness, students are satisfied by the variety of courses provided at JCCC, which allows them the opportunity to experience intellectual growth. Both components earned higher than average with scores of 6.38 and 6.37, respectively.

Additionally, the Student Satisfaction Inventory shows that students not only value, but appreciate the services provided by academic advising and counseling staff. A satisfaction score of 5.91 elevates JCCC above the national average of 5.69. The College prioritizes helping students reach their education goals and their responses to this section shows that effort is paying off.

Overall, students expressed a high level of satisfaction with JCCC. In fact, our scores in relationship to the twelve focus areas above exceeded national averages across the board. One of the biggest takeaways is that 64% of students responded, “definitely yes” to the question, “All in all, if you had to do it over again, would you enroll here?” – a true testament to the Cavalier experience.

Using these results to shape the future

The 2020-21 academic year was a difficult one for the JCCC community. Despite facing challenges, our students consistently rewarded the efforts to support their studies, safety and educational goals. As the College continues to adjust to everchanging learning environments, the Student Satisfaction Inventory results will be a contributing factor to future initiatives.

“While we’re ecstatic our results significantly outperform the national community college average, we’re committed to continuous improvement. Future strategic initiatives will take into account specific items within the survey. Specifically, student pathways will be better informed with this detailed information,” says Randy Weber, Executive Vice President, Chief Student Success & Strategy Officer.

