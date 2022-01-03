Overland Park development projects we’re watching in 2022

As we start 2022, the Post is taking an overview of the some of the major development projects on our radar in Johnson County.

Also this week, we’ll be looking at projects in Shawnee, Lenexa, Prairie Village and other cities.

But for now, let’s start with what’s going on at some prominent sites in Overland Park, starting with work being done in multiple places along a prominent stretch of Metcalf Avenue.

SERV Promotory

Pickleball enthusiasts will see a jump in court availability in Overland Park this year, with the planned opening of SERV at Promontory, a mixed-use development at 9035 Metcalf Avenue.

Construction fences have gone up now that Launch Development got a final go-ahead on bonds providing $9.5 million exemption in sales tax on construction materials.

Once built, the development will add six indoor and two outdoor pickleball courts, as well as a performance stage, restaurant and retail space in repurposed shipping containers to its existing campus.

The lot is next to apartments on the east side of Metcalf. Completion of SERV is expected this year.

Former Sears on Metcalf

Farther south on Metcalf, the Walter Morris Co. of Wichita is proceeding with plans to convert the former Sears building into two levels of office space, with surrounding pad sites planned for a QuikTrip and various tenants.

The Sears building near 97th Street and Metcalf is the last structure remaining on the south side of what was once the Metcalf South Shopping Center.

Developers had planned a 300-unit apartment building, but made major changes in June after hearing concerns of nearby neighbors in single-family homes.

The redrawn plans still need to go back through the city planning department for approval. A preliminary plan was submitted Dec. 14.

Meanwhile, demolition on the interior of the building has been permitted and is underway.

Shamrock East (Old French Market site)

Across 95th Street to the north, the Shamrock Trading Corp.’s first office tower on the east side of Metcalf has been completed and is being occupied.

The building is the first of three that Shamrock executives planned for that side of Metcalf, on the site of what was the landmark French Market shopping center, dating to the 1960s, before it became a Kmart.

Shamrock also owns two prominent towers directly across the street, on Metcalf’s west side, at 95th and Metcalf. Company officials said the expanded campus is needed to take care of the company’s growing workforce.

No timeline was established for the next two buildings. However a preliminary plan application for Phase 2 was submitted to the city planning department Dec. 14.

A preliminary plan is one step of many before any new tower can be completed.

Bluhawk

The Bluhawk development near 159th an Antioch, just off U.S. 69 Highway, has already seen a large portion of its retail component completed, including a shopping center anchored by a Cosentino’s Market.

The AdventHealth South Overland Park campus that’s part of the development also celebrated its grand opening in October.

In 2022, construction on the first phase of Bluhawk’s planned 435,000-square-foot multi-sport complex is set to get underway.

It’s not projected to be completed until spring 2024.

Additionally, construction on the development’s three planned hotels and other retail spaces will also carry on into next year, but opening dates are still tentative.