Genesis Health Clubs to move into redeveloped Macy’s space in Prairie Village

Genesis Health Clubs is moving into Prairie Village and is set to take up part of a redeveloped Macy’s site at the Shops of Prairie Village.

The Wichita-based health club company is taking over the space earmarked for a gym at the Macy’s redevelopment, Genesis’ vice president of marketing Jake McCabe confirmed.

Although OneLife Fitness originally planned to take over the bottom level of the 120,000 square foot redevelopment, Genesis acquired OneLife’s locations in Kansas City and St. Louis, according to a Genesis press release.

That acquisition also included future locations, including the plan for Prairie Village.

“Genesis is synonymous with fitness in Kansas City, but we’ve had a few areas that we haven’t been able to really serve yet, but this acquisition gets us into Power & Light, the Northlands, and Prairie Village, all in one fell swoop,” Genesis Health Clubs owner and president Rodney Steven II said in the release.

First Washington Realty, the Shops’ Maryland-based landlord, did not immediately respond to requests for comment for this story.

The Macy’s redevelopment in Prairie Village details a two-story, mixed-use office building at 4000 W. 71st Street, with gym on the ground floor.

The Hen House currently at another location within the Shops is also set to move into the redeveloped Macy’s space, though First Washington previously told the city that lease negotiations with the grocer have yet to be finalized.

First Washington previously told the city council that construction at the site will start within the first two quarters of 2022. An interior demolition is already underway, First Washington told the city.

Macy’s closed almost two years ago after being the Shops’ anchor tenant for 10 years. It took over The Jones Store, another department store, in 2010.

Less than a year after Macy’s closed, First Washington outlined the mixed-use plan for the department store’s redevelopment.

Genesis already operates 15 gyms and fitness clubs in the Kansas City metro, including locations in Overland Park, Merriam and Olathe.