5 to Try: What are the best weekend brunch spots in Johnson County? 🥞

First Watch is a breakfast and brunch staple in Johnson County. That includes great love for their lemon ricotta pancakes. What are your favorite brunch spots in JoCo? Tell us. Image via First Watch Facebook.

Brunch. A word so good it encompasses two meals.

Eggs and bacon, a stack of pancakes, some coffee and a mimosa (or two). It all makes for a mouthwatering, late-morning meal.

Let’s start 2022 off right by taking your picks for best brunch spots in Johnson County.

What’s your go-to landing place after rolling out of bed on a lazy Saturday? Or where do you like to gather with the extended fam after church on Sundays?

We want not only names of restaurants, but we want you to get specific with your favorite order, too.

To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week and each week after this, you can: 

Each Friday, we’ll publish our readers’ suggestions for what made it into our “5 to Try.”

In the meantime, check out some of our readers' most recommended "5 to Try" picks from 2021, from delectable donuts to tastebud-tingling tacos.