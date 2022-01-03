5 to Try: What are the best weekend brunch spots in Johnson County? 🥞

Brunch. A word so good it encompasses two meals.

Eggs and bacon, a stack of pancakes, some coffee and a mimosa (or two). It all makes for a mouthwatering, late-morning meal.

Let’s start 2022 off right by taking your picks for best brunch spots in Johnson County.

What’s your go-to landing place after rolling out of bed on a lazy Saturday? Or where do you like to gather with the extended fam after church on Sundays?

We want not only names of restaurants, but we want you to get specific with your favorite order, too.

To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week and each week after this, you can:

Email ideas to stories@shawneemissionpost.com,

Send us messages on Facebook, Twitter or on Instagram,

Or comment at the bottom of this post.

Each Friday, we’ll publish our readers’ suggestions for what made it into our “5 to Try.”

In the meantime, check out some of our readers’ most recommended “5 to Try” picks from 2021, from delectable donuts to tastebud-tingling tacos.