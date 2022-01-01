Your Community: New year, endless possibilities with a Library card

Happy New Year from the Johnson County Library!

As we all say goodbye to 2021, let the Library help you make the most of the new year. With resources for virtually anything, there are endless possibilities. For example, you could learn a new language so you can take that trip you’ve been dreaming of. Or take up a new hobby to enrich your life and others around you. You could also learn about your family history with extensive genealogy resources. Maybe this is the year you become more engaged in local civic issues that impact your community. Whether you’ve made new year’s resolutions or not, let the Library help you make the most of 2022.

If you haven’t been to the Library in a while or don’t have a Library card, now is a great time to make a resolution to stop by. You can pick up one of our newly designed Library cards and start enjoying the many perks of having your very own card. In fact, with a Johnson County Library card, the Library never closes because you’ll have 24/7 access to the comprehensive eLibrary full of great resources.

With your Library card, you’ll discover things like:

Rosetta Stone and Mango Languages for learning to read, write and speak a new language

Gale presents: Udemy, offering thousands of on-demand video courses taught by world-class instructors

HeritageQuest Online, a database rich in American history records

Community Matters events for community problem-solving and local politics

Consumer Reports for trusted product reviews and recommendations

The new year is an exciting time for many of us with each new year representing a fresh beginning, full of hope and possibilities. Whatever goals you have set for yourself in 2022, the Library can help you get there. Stop by a branch to get your Library card and visit jocolibrary.org/discover to start exploring today.

