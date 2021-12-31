Buh-bye, 2021! Happy New Year, Shawnee Mission!

Whew, it’s been … another year in Johnson County.
The Post staff is taking Friday, Dec. 31 off to spend time with our families and ring in 2022.
Save for breaking news this weekend, we’ll be back Monday, Jan. 3, with fresh stories covering your community.
In the meantime, enjoy some of our end-of-year lists, including:
- The Post’s most read stories of 2021
- Johnson Countians who inspired us this year
- Best of our readers’ “5 to Try” recommendations
- New restaurants and eateries that made a splash in JoCo this year
- JoCo Library’s 10 most checked out books of 2021
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers.
Try a subscription today for just $1.