Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty: An introspective look at 2021

2021 was something else! More calamity, more division, more illness, the passing of loved ones and more uncertainty. We also experienced more love, more compassion, more understanding and more clarity. I believe we will always have more of that on which we choose to focus. To those drinking from a glass half-full – well done! To those whose glass is half-empty, its never too late to reframe your perspective!

This year represented the second full year existing as Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty. The growth has been fantastic both with agent headcount and families helped! More importantly, I continued to learn how to work towards a better version of myself. This journey resulted in an incredible renewal of my understanding of the importance of my family. They are truly my everything. A close second are all the amazing partners at this incredible company. We truly possess the most caring, compassionate and tenacious real estate professionals in KC and possibly the world.

I know year-end letters are an opportunity to pat ourselves on the back! So here it is – this last year we truly did an incredible job for our clients and friends! Now I would encourage you to ask yourselves these questions:

What did you learn this year?

What was your favorite part of the year and why?

How will you enter 2022 in mindset, attitude and health?

Who could you forgive or ask forgiveness from in 2022?

Who are the five people with which you spend the most time?

Are these people helping you become a better version of yourself or holding you back?

Answers to these questions and the actions that result from these answers, provide a snapshot of what needs to change in your world. At the end of the year, month, day, hour and moment, we have a chance to shift away from fear to a place of love. This is what it is all about for me, my family and my work home at Bash & Co. Sotheby's International Realty. Wishing you all a healthy, prosperous and happy new year!