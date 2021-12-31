2 suspects allegedly hold up Overland Park Arby’s, make off with restaurant’s cash registers

Two men allegedly held up an Arby’s restaurant near 87th Street and Grant Street in Overland Park just before 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Recorded radio traffic states that two men, one armed with a gun, stole the cash registers from the business and walked away westbound along 87th Street.

That’s on a busy stretch of road near the Johnson County Central Resource Library and just a few blocks west of Overland Park City Hall at the corner of Santa Fe Drive and Antioch Road.

Responding officers checked the area but were not able to locate any suspects Thursday.

There were no injuries reported. No other details were immediately available.

