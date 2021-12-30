Your daily planner for Thursday, Dec. 30

Good morning, readers, and happy New Year’s Eve… Eve! Alexis here with the Post’s last daily planner of 2021.

Forecast: 🌤 High: 48, Low 35. Partly sunny in the morning followed by a mostly clear afternoon and evening. This weekend is going to be extremely cold, with subzero wind chills and a potential winter storm on New Year’s Day.

Diversions:

The Tasting Room in the Lenexa Public Market is hosting a New Year’s Eve EVE celebration with wine tastings from 3 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30. Buy tickets here.

Learn how to make French macarons in a beginner’s class hosted by Kate Smith Soirée at the Lenexa Public Market. The class takes place from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31. Buy tickets here.

For some New Year’s Eve fun this Friday, check out NYE Live! in the Power & Light District in downtown Kansas City, Mo. The event is hailed as “Kansas City’s biggest New Year’s Eve party” and will feature access to bars and clubs, all-inclusive beverage packages and entertainment. Get tickets here.

If you’re looking to stay in on New Year’s, celebrate with a classic: Dick Clark’s Rockin’ News Year’s Eve airs on ABC starting at 7 p.m. Friday night.

Looking for family-friendly New Year’s plans with a reasonable bedtime? Noon Year’s Eve at Science City at Union Station on Friday offers a variety of educational and fun activities to ring in the new year 12 hours early. Learn how cities around the world celebrate, make paper sparklers and more. Find more information and tickets here.

Public Agenda:

There are no public meetings or events scheduled today.

Noteworthy: