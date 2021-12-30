Best of 5 to Try: Post readers’ most recommended favorites of 2021 👍

As we ring in the New Year, we have a lot to be thankful for, particularly all the local places, traditions and treats that make Johnson County a special place to live.

We’re also thankful for our readers and their outstanding support for a new series we launched this year called “5 to Try.”

Starting in September, we asked our readers each week for their picks for different local things to do, places to visit and things to taste that others might not have tried yet.

We introduce a fun topic, whether it’s local boutiques to do your holiday shopping or find the tastiest baked goods, and our readers in turn give their recommendations.

It has been a fun series so far, and we plan to bring you more weekly reader pics in 2022.

For now, let’s review some of the most recommended 5 to Try spots and treats our readers sent us in the final months of 2021.

Donuts

For our 5 to Try outing in mid-October, we asked readers to tell us where to find the best donuts in Johnson County. Then, we experienced a sugar rush as we went after these tasty recommendations.

Readers overwhelmingly recommended Mr. D’s in Shawnee, Fluffy Fresh in Mission, Fairway Creamery in Fairway, DOP Donuts in Overland Park, and YOS Donut in Shawnee.

Be sure to check these out first thing in the morning, as they sometimes run out or close early!

Coffee shops

Local coffee shops were another hot topic for readers who love to get their caffeine fix in their neighborhood.

In late October, we asked for the best locally owned coffee shops.

No matter what part of Johnson County you’re in, there’s bound to be a java joint for you to drop by for a quick pick-me-up.

Here are readers’ most loved coffee spots: Black Dog Coffeehouse in Lenexa, Hattie’s Fine Coffee in Prairie Village, Brew Haha Coffeehouse in Overland Park, Urban Prairie Coffee in Mission, and Hi Hat Coffee in Westwood Hills.

Pizza

Post readers also delivered when we asked where to find the best pizza pie in Johnson County.

Back in mid-November, we compiled a list of reader recommendations for their top favorite slices.

On the 5 to Try list for best pizza in town are: Old Shawnee Pizza in Shawnee and Lenexa, Minsky’s Pizza, Buffalo State Pizza Company in Overland Park, Third Coast Pizza in Lenexa, and Pizza Shoppe. Hopefully you’ll find something new to try this week!

Tacos

The tastiest tacos in Johnson County came across our inbox and on our social media platforms back in mid-October. Readers’ recommendations cover the gamut of the taco experience. Plus, they’re all locally owned!

On our list of readers’ most loved taco shops are: Taco Naco KC Market & Taqueria in Overland Park, The Corner Lalo’s Kitchen in Mission, Rudy’s Tenampa Taqueria in Lenexa and Westport, El Fogón in Overland Park, and Salsa Grill Cantina in Mission.

Make one of these taco shops part of your dining plans this week!

Barbecue ‘deep cuts’

Near the start of our 5 to Try series in mid-September, we asked readers for their top recommendations on barbecue or, more specifically, deep cuts. And there are plenty of delicious options, but Post readers’ top picks quickly emerged.

Here are our readers’ go-to deep cuts: Bob’s Burnt End French Dip at OurHouseKC on 39th Street in Kansas City, Missouri; Smoked Ham Salad at Brobecks Barbecue in Overland Park; Burnt Ends at Smoketown in Overland Park; Mr. Burns at Q39 in Overland Park; and The Beef on Bun with Fries at Rosedale Bar-B-Q in Kansas City, Kansas.

Find something sweet, tender and tangy on this list, inspired by our beloved readers who shared their love of barbecue with us.