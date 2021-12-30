Andersen Park tennis courts in Mission to get facelift at start of new year

The tennis courts in the city of Mission’s Andersen Park are getting a facelift.

The Mission City Council on Dec. 15 voted 7-0 to hire Kansas City-based resurfacing specialists McConnell & Associates for $340,000 to demolish and replace the tennis courts, along with the lights, seating and fencing at Victor X Andersen Memorial Park, which is right next to Mission City Hall at West 61st Street and Woodson Road.

The two tennis courts were installed in the 1960s and refurbished in 1978, according to city documents.

City staff reported that the courts have been well used through the years and have been damaged by the sun, oxidation and surface cracking caused by freezes and thaws.

City staff noted that McConnell & Associates may begin construction on the site in early February 2022, depending on weather conditions.

The final stage of the project, including painting concrete and striping, would occur by the end of May.

The updated courts would then be available for use in summer 2022, according to the city.