Your daily planner for Wednesday, Dec. 29

Forecast: 🌤️ High: 35, Low: 26. Mostly sunny and definitely more December-like with wind gusts up to 15 mph.
Diversions
- Catch some college basketball with all three major local men’s teams in action tonight:
- KU hosts Nevada at Allen Fieldhouse at 7 p.m. (Streaming on ESPN+)
- K-State hosts North Florida at Bramlage Coliseum at 7 p.m. (Streaming on ESPN+)
- Mizzou opens SEC play on the road at Kentucky at 6 p.m. (Airing on the SEC Network)
- Grab a brat or hot pretzel from Miss Ruby’s food truck in Meadowbrook Park, which was the subject of this recent review in The Pitch.
Public Agenda
- Starting today, the Johnson County Appraiser’s Office will begin mailing out rendition forms to property owners. The forms are used to estimate the value of large commercial and personal property items, such as RVs, mobile homes, manufacturing equipment and commercial copy machines. Property owners have until March 15 to return their rendition forms to the county. See here for more details.
- Residents interested in the plan to add toll lanes to U.S. 69 Highway in Overland Park have until Jan. 22 to submit public comments regarding a recently completed environmental impact assessment and noise survey. The assessment and survey results along with a link to submit comments can be found here.
Noteworthy
- Jeff Henry, the co-owner of the former Schlitterbahn water park in Kansas City, Kan., pleaded guilty to a felony drug charge in Johnson County. The charge stemmed from a 2018 incident at a Merriam hotel as Henry was facing a separate criminal case involving the death of 10-year-old Caleb Schwab, who was killed riding at water slide at Schlitterbahn in 2016. [KCUR]
- One person was killed and another hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries following a two-vehicle wreck near 127th Street and Quivira Road in Overland Park Monday night. [Kansas City Star]
- The city of Mission is taking applications until 5 p.m. today for those interested in filling an empty city council seat in Ward 2. The seat came open when former city councilmember Sollie Flora was elected mayor in November. Check the Ward 2 boundaries and learn more about applying here.
