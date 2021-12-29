Your daily planner for Wednesday, Dec. 29

Hey there, readers! It’s Kyle with this final Wednesday edition of the daily planner for 2021. Here we go …

Forecast: 🌤️ High: 35, Low: 26. Mostly sunny and definitely more December-like with wind gusts up to 15 mph.

Diversions

Catch some college basketball with all three major local men’s teams in action tonight: KU hosts Nevada at Allen Fieldhouse at 7 p.m. (Streaming on ESPN+) K-State hosts North Florida at Bramlage Coliseum at 7 p.m. (Streaming on ESPN+) Mizzou opens SEC play on the road at Kentucky at 6 p.m. (Airing on the SEC Network)

with all three major local men’s teams in action tonight: Grab a brat or hot pretzel from Miss Ruby’s food truck in Meadowbrook Park, which was the subject of this recent review in The Pitch.

Public Agenda

Starting today, the Johnson County Appraiser’s Office will begin mailing out rendition forms to property owners. The forms are used to estimate the value of large commercial and personal property items, such as RVs, mobile homes, manufacturing equipment and commercial copy machines. Property owners have until March 15 to return their rendition forms to the county. See here for more details.

will begin mailing out rendition forms to property owners. The forms are used to estimate the value of large commercial and personal property items, such as RVs, mobile homes, manufacturing equipment and commercial copy machines. Property owners have until March 15 to return their rendition forms to the county. See here for more details. Residents interested in the plan to add toll lanes to U.S. 69 Highway in Overland Park have until Jan. 22 to submit public comments regarding a recently completed environmental impact assessment and noise survey. The assessment and survey results along with a link to submit comments can be found here.

Noteworthy