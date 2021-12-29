Whataburger plans to open 5 Johnson County franchises in 2022 — here’s what we know

Though the Kansas City metro officially has its first Whataburger, there is still much more Johnson Countians can look forward to from the restaurant chain at the start of the new year.

In November, Whataburger opened its first local franchise in Lee’s Summit, Mo., an event greeted by large crowds and long car lines.

It was a milestone the fast food chain — famously a favorite of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes — celebrated on social media.

::yaaaaawn:: ::stretch:: looks like a glorious day to grab some Whataburger in Kansas City — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) November 15, 2021

That same level of excitement and anticipation could carry into Johnson County in 2022 as the San Antonio-based burger company works on opening new locations in Overland Park and Olathe.

Whataburger officials say there is still no exact date for when the new location at 8420 W. 135th St. will open, but they estimate it will be in early 2022.

The 3,700-square-foot restaurant, which sits on the site of a former Salty Iguana, has been in the works since December 2020.

At that time, the Overland Park Planning Commission approved the preliminary plans for the location.

In April of this year, the company held a groundbreaking event to celebrate the start of construction.

The 135th Street location is not the only planned franchise Whataburger has in store for Johnson County in 2022 either.

Three other restaurants in Overland Park and one in Olathe are also set to open on the following schedule, according to the company:

11300 Nall Avenue, Overland Park — spring 2022

95th Street and Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park — summer 2022

Southwest corner of 159th Street and U.S. 69, Overland Park — summer 2022

14123 W. 135th St., Olathe — summer 2022

“We’re excited to bring our flavors, fresh ingredients and original recipes to Kansas City,” said Whataburger senior area manager Mike Garza in a statement. “We’re looking forward to growing here and being part of the community.”

Additionally, Whataburger says it intends to employ more than 400 employees in the metro by the end of 2021, with hopes of hiring more than 1,000 for local openings in 2022.