Overland Park crash leaves 75-year-old woman dead, other driver injured

A car crash in Overland Park left a 75-year-old woman dead and another person with serious injuries Monday night.

The wreck occurred at the intersection of West 127th Street and Quivira Road at about 8:30 Monday.

A vehicle being driven by Barbara Patterson, 75, was heading west on 127th, according to police.

The vehicle that struck Patterson’s was driving south on Quivira.

Authorities say the driver of the second vehicle was injured but not killed. Fox 4 reported that both vehicles sustained heavy damage.

Police are still investigating what led up to the crash.

Those who have information about the crash are encouraged to call Overland Park Police at 913-895-6300.