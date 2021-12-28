Your daily planner for Tuesday, Dec. 28

Good morning! It’s Juliana here, with a rundown for the last Tuesday of 2021 in Shawnee Mission.
Forecast: 🌧 High: 61, Low: 27. Light rain this morning followed by clear skies and dropping temps this afternoon.
Diversions:
- Take a trip across State Line Road to see Jeff Dunham, a ventriloquist, at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo. Tickets cots $50 tickets for the 7 p.m. performance and can be purchased online here.
- Send the young ones to Kids’ Day Out at the Johnson County Museum. For $35, kids ages 6 to 10 can explore KidScape and other exhibits, play games and more. Kids can be dropped off and picked up anytime between 8 a.m and 4:30 p.m. Parents should bring lunch, snacks and a water bottle for their child. Register via phone at (913) 831-3359.
Agenda:
There are no public meetings scheduled for today in Johnson County.
Noteworthy:
A few more items of note from the area:
- The KU men’s basketball team will play the University of Nevada at Allen Fieldhouse Wednesday night in a hastily rescheduled contest following the cancellation of the Jayhawks’ original game that night versus Harvard. That game was nixed due to a number of injuries and positive COVID-19 tests among Harvard players. [Kansas City Star]
- Mike Brouwer, Johnson County’s new criminal justice coordinator, tells KSHB TV that he hopes to use data to improve outcomes for people in the county’s criminal justice system. Brouwer says he hopes to launch a new data-tracking program on Jan. 1, aimed at better serving individuals with mental illness. [KSHB]
- Prairie Village has added the legalization of marijuana to its 2022 legislative platform. The item — along with a list of other legislative priorities — will be shared with state and federal elected officials. The move to add marijuana legalization comes nearly one year after some councilmembers. [Shawnee Mission Post]
