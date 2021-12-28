Your daily planner for Tuesday, Dec. 28

Good morning! It’s Juliana here, with a rundown for the last Tuesday of 2021 in Shawnee Mission.

Forecast: 🌧 High: 61, Low: 27. Light rain this morning followed by clear skies and dropping temps this afternoon.

Diversions:

Take a trip across State Line Road to see Jeff Dunham, a ventriloquist , at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo. Tickets cots $50 tickets for the 7 p.m. performance and can be purchased online here.

Send the young ones to Kids' Day Out at the Johnson County Museum. For $35, kids ages 6 to 10 can explore KidScape and other exhibits, play games and more. Kids can be dropped off and picked up anytime between 8 a.m and 4:30 p.m. Parents should bring lunch, snacks and a water bottle for their child. Register via phone at (913) 831-3359.

Agenda:

There are no public meetings scheduled for today in Johnson County.

Noteworthy:

A few more items of note from the area: