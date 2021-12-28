Here’s how and where to recycle your Christmas tree in Johnson County

Christmas is over, and one of the first questions that may come to mind for some Johnson Countians (before wondering what their New Year’s resolutions could be) is, “What do I do with this Christmas tree?”

If you have a real tree still sitting in your house, recycling it could be a more sustainable option than merely throwing it away.

There are various drop-off sites across Johnson County that take recycled Christmas trees. In some cases, you can also have your tree picked up.

Here’s what recycling your tree looks like across the county. Remember to remove decorations from trees before dropping them off.

Johnson County

Starting this week, real trees can be donated to the Johnson County Park and Recreation District even if you don’t have a Johnson County address.

From 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., trees can be donated at Big Bull Creek Park in Edgerton, Heritage Park Marina in Olathe, and Kill Creek Park in Olathe.

They can also be dropped off at Shawnee Mission Park starting at 6 a.m.

These sites will accept trees through Jan. 31.

Leawood

Leawood offers Christmas tree drop-off to residents in the parking lots of the Leawood City Park, Tomahawk Park or Ironwoods Park.

Remove all decorations, plastic and yard waste from trees before bringing them.

Lenexa

Lenexa residents can drop off trees, wreaths and garlands at the Little Mill Creek North parking lot.

These drop-off sites will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Jan. 10.

They can also schedule a tree pickup with local Boy Scout Troop 136 for Jan. 1 or Jan. 2.

Merriam

Merriam residents have until the second week of January to place their trees outside for collection by the city’s public works crews.

Trees need to be curbside by 7 a.m. on pickup day.

They will be picked up from Jan. 3 to Jan 7.

Overland Park

Overland Park residents can donate real trees to be mulched at one of the city’s four drop-off locations.

These locations include Young’s Park, Indian Creek Recreation Center, Quivira Park or the Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens.

The city will mulch donated trees and use them in parks.

Olathe

Olathe residents can drop off trees at the composting facility at 127th and Hedge Lane.

They can also leave them at the curb on collection day.

Prairie Village

The city offers tree drop-off at four different sites until Jan. 16.

Prairie Village residents can dispose of trees at Porter Park, Franklin Park or Taliaferro Park.

The city will also pick up live trees during curb pickup throughout the first two weeks of January. If you’re opting for pickup, remember to cut your tree in half first if it’s taller than six feet.

Shawnee

The city encourages residents who want to recycle their tree to use the JCPRD drop-off location at Shawnee Mission Park.

That site is open daily from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will run through January 31, 2022.