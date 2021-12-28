Johnson County Park and Rec District planning 3 new public art projects in 2022 — here’s where

Johnson County Park and Recreation District is asking local and regional artists to submit ideas for three upcoming public art projects.

JCPRD opened the call last week as part of the district’s new public art master plan. Artwork for the three projects will be executed and installed in 2022, the district says.

The three projects include:

An artist residency program with JCPRD’s Natural Resources team at Shawnee Mission Park

A mural on the south façade of Okun Fieldhouse at Mid-America West Sports Complex in Shawnee

A temporary art installation at The Theatre in the Park

“It is really exciting to be at this juncture because we’ve worked really hard with the community to develop a master plan for the next five years, and to be able to launch the very first year with a work plan — and with three projects that we can launch new this year as opportunities for the community — is really exciting for us,” said Susan Mong, superintendent of culture at the Johnson County Park and Recreation District.

The residency program at Shawnee Mission Park is open only to local artists in the Kansas City metro, while the mural and temporary art installation projects are open to artists who live within 500 miles of the metro.

Mong said the district is highlighting local and regional artists for these projects in part because public feedback during the development of the public art master plan underscored the value of public art within the community.

Mong said community members who participated in focus groups ahead of the project launch said they wanted to see local artists featured in JCPRD parks and public spaces.

“While there is talent across this country, we really want to create opportunities to allow emerging artists in this community to grow in their ability and their confidence in the area of public art,” Mong said.

Mong said each of the three projects in 2022 will also include the expectation that artists will create learning opportunities for emerging artists to discover what it takes to create public art.

How to get more info

There is no entry fee, but the application deadline is between late January and early February, depending on the project.

Any artists with questions should contact Susan Mong at Artists interested in the program can email Susan Mong at susan.mong@jocogov.org.