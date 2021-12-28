Blondie’s Bar & Grill to open New Year’s Eve in old Bilski’s space in downtown Merriam

A new hangout, Blondie’s Corner Club Bar and Grill, is moving into downtown Merriam.

Blondie’s will take over the space occupied for decades by Bilski’s, which closed earlier this year after the owner Chad Dupree said it became too hard to recover from challenges posed by COVID-19.

Now, two months later, Kim Osborn Fischer is launching Blondie’s, and she aims to open the vintage-themed bar on Friday, New Year’s Eve.

Osborn Fischer says the atmosphere at Blondie’s will ideally match the vide of the bar in her favorite TV show, “Cheers.”

“That’s what made me want to open a bar,” Osborn Fischer said. “I just hope it’s going to be fun, and everybody knows everybody.”

Over the last two months, Osborn Fischer said she spent time giving the old Bilski’s space a facelift.

She chose a 1950s theme with large portraits of famous figures like Marilyn Monroe, Elvis Presley, Audrey Hepburn and The Rat Pack

As for the menu, Osborn Fischer said Blondie’s will focus largely on pizza. Other bar food like burgers and tenderloins will also be available.

Osborn Fischer said the space at 5831 Merriam Drive has been a bar since the 1970s. Regular customers have already visited the bar and are excited “to have their bar back,” she said.

“I think we need a corner bar, a place for friends and family to gather,” Osborn Fischer said. “For the community, I’m hoping to do some fundraisers for the schools.”

Blondie’s is set to be open Tuesdays to Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Pool leagues, karaoke and other games will also be available at Blondie’s, Osborn Fischer says.