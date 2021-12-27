Updates from Johnson County Community College: Goodbye 2021, hello 2022!

As 2021 comes to a close, we reflect on a successful year of achievements both big and small – all of which helped to build a brighter tomorrow for JCCC students, faculty, staff and community.

JCCC Foundation

The JCCC Foundation had a busy year; they hosted several reimagined events, collected and distributed a record-breaking number of donations and supported student success.

Thanks to donor contributions, the Foundation awarded a record $1.7M in financial assistance to more than 1,800 JCCC students.

The Some Enchanted Possibilities campaign has, to date, raised more than $1.1M for JCCC student scholarships and basic needs programs.

Clay Blair was named the 2021 Johnson Countian of the Year.

View the virtual Some Enchanted Evening Gala event to see how we continue to celebrate and recognize JCCC supporters.

Throughout 2021, generous donors established 16 new scholarship funds for JCCC students.

If you'd like to include JCCC in your year-end giving, visit the JCCC Foundation webpages. 2021 gifts must be received by December 31.

Sustainability initiatives

The JCCC Center for Sustainability is constantly working to make JCCC an environmentally friendly campus. In 2021 they were instrumental in the following projects:

Installation of over 1.4 megawatts of solar panels on the roofs of several campus buildings. These panels generate enough power to run the equivalent of more than 145 homes.

Reporting a waste diversion rate of 61% – this is the amount of waste we divert from a landfill annually.

In 2021 alone, we recycled more than 500 TONS of waste!

Transforming electricity use on campus to 100% carbon neutral.

Campus Transformation

2021 saw the continuation of our Campus Transformation Plan with the goal of providing state-of-the-art facilities for our students. Crews have started reconstructing the Classroom Laboratory Building (CLB) and the connecting Science (SCI) Building. An exciting part of this remodel is that it includes spaces dedicated to undergraduate research, which is a crucial component to STEM education.

Continuing Education

In 2021, JCCC Continuing Education expanded its partnership with JoCoWorks to provide vital workforce training to strengthen our local economy. Funding is available for businesses to reskill or upskill their employees through specialized, short-term training in almost every job category, including business leadership, computers and IT, manufacturing and skilled trades. Individuals who have experienced job loss or wage cuts may qualify, too. Eligibility is determined upon application, learn more about how to apply.

Athletic achievements

JCCC Athletics continued to shatter records and earn outstanding achievements.

JCCC Baseball finished fall semester with a team GPA of 3.43 – the highest in team history!

– the highest in team history! JCCC Volleyball brought home 3rd place in the NJCAA DII Volleyball Championship.

Several members of Men and Women’s Soccer and JCCC’s Softball teams were selected for postseason recognition, including All-American and All-Conference honors.

The Golden Girls dance team earned third place in the Jazz Division and second place in the Hip-Hop Division of the National Dance Alliance Collegiate Championship.

Men’s Basketball is off to the best start in program history with a current record of 15-0.

Women’s Basketball also boasts a perfect record of 15-0.

See you next year!

Each new year brings change and new opportunities to campus, but our focus remains the same. We’re committed to inspiring learning to transform lives and strengthen communities. Here’s to 2022!