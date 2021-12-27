New Overland Park Lego shop KC Brick Store ‘closer than ever’ to spring 2022 grand opening

The arrival of a new Lego store in Overland Park is getting closer, according to its owners.

KC Brick Store, billed as the Kansas City metro’s first and only store specializing in selling new and used Legos, plans to now open in spring 2022.

It is set to move into a 2,500-square-foot space at the Regency Park shopping center at 9252 Metcalf Avenue, in a storefront between Cardboard Corner Cafe and Energize OP.

KC Brick Store owners Dan and Erin Barton unveiled plans for the Overland Park store in October and initially said they hoped for a grand opening before the end of 2021.

But in an update posted to the store’s website over the Christmas weekend, the Bartons said they now hope to be open by February or March.

“Unfortunately, various delays pushed back our timeline a bit,” the Bartons wrote. “But the good news is that despite these headwinds, we are closer than ever to our Spring 2022 opening!”

They wrote that the coming weeks will involve construction and growing the store’s inventory as it prepares to open.

“The next few months will be similarly packed with more inventory purchasing (please reach out if you want to sell!), construction, and store opening prep. We will be sharing a more precise opening date in the next month or two, so please stay tuned for updates,” the Bartons said.

The store plans to allow shoppers the chance to buy both individual Legos and sets of them.

Bricks, mini-figures, organizing and sanitizing supplies will also be available, and KC Brick Store plans to also buy and resell used Lego bricks and sets.

On top of buying and selling the Bartons also said they hope to host various events at the store, such as building nights and educational workshops for younger Lego enthusiasts.

They plan to post an update with a more exact opening date soon. The Bartons say curious customers can stay tuned via KC Brick Store’s newsletter.