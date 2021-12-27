From Korean corn dogs to Keto-friendly cupcakes — The Post’s 10 most read stories about new JoCo eateries in 2021

As we come closer to ringing in the new year, it is a good time to reflect on the changes that have taken place across Johnson County in 2021, including all its new restaurants.
Here we have curated a list of the 10 most read stories the Shawnee Mission Post and Blue Valley Post published on new restaurants and eateries during this year.
Check them out!
Summer Moon Coffee
Opened: Saturday, Jan. 23
Known for: Wood-fired, oak-roasted coffee beans infused with a signature “Moon Milk” sweet cream
Location: 9127 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park (previously occupied by a Prime Sleep)
Website: https://www.summermooncoffee.com
Fun quote: “I literally had one sip, and I was like, Dad, we have to open this in Kansas City.” – Kiersten Graham, co-owner
Read more: Mother-daughter team to open new Overland Park coffee shop Saturday
Ssong’s Hot Dogs
Opened: Thursday, March 18
Known for: Korean corn dogs
Location: 10308 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park
Website: https://www.ssongshotdogsus.com
Fun quote: “At first, our food concept could be very different and may look foreign to first customers, but after the first bite, we hope customers will realize that our products are essentially corn dogs at a completely different level.” – Josh Lim, chief executive officer
Read more: Ssong’s Hot Dog chain to bring its twist on Korean street food to Overland Park
The Golden Scoop
Opened: Wednesday, April 14
Known for: Fun ice cream flavors, including a strawberry Ice cream made with local jam
Location: 9540 Nall Avenue, Overland Park
Website: https://thegoldenscoop.org
Fun quote: “We have had so many local vendors donate time, talent, resources and labor. We have had several businesses reach out for potential partnerships and of course, support. Everyone is rooting for The Golden Scoop.” – Michelle Reeves, co-owner
Read more: The Golden Scoop, Overland Park ice cream shop employing adults with developmental disabilities, opens Wednesday
OurHouseKC
Opened: Friday, June 4
Known for: Handcrafted drinks, grab-and-go meals and live entertainment
Location: 1815 W. 39th St., Kansas City (along the busy corridor near KU Medical Center)
Website: https://www.ourhousekc.com
Fun quote: “Not only did our [young] kids help create the menu, they inspired the concept.” – Maggie Zahner, co-owner
Read more: Prairie Village couple opens OurHouseKC on 39th Street, complete with cafe, roof-top patio
Taqueria La Nueva
Opened: Early March
Known for: Authentic Mexican street food, tacos and burritos
Location: 12561 Antioch Rd., Overland Park
Website: https://www.taquerialanueva.com
Fun quote: “It’s real authentic Mexican food from the town that we’re from in the highlands of Jalisco, which is close to Guadalajara.” – Julia Lozano, co-owner
Read more: Taqueria La Nueva, which began as food truck, brings ‘authentic’ Mexican menu to Overland Park
Three Bear Bakery & BBQ
Opened: Spring 2021
Known for: Keto-friendly low-carb baked goods and BBQ classics
Location: 13723 W. 108th St., Lenexa (hidden among the warehouses and commercial centers just south of I-435)
Website: https://www.threebearsbakerybbq.com
Fun quote: “I’m doing exactly what I wanted to be in the third grade: the boss. I think we both still are shocked when we walk in every day and we’re like, ‘Wait, we did this. And we’re still doing it.’” – Natalie Olds, co-owner
Taco Naco KC
Read more: Three Bears Bakery & BBQ in Lenexa serves low-carb food inspired by owners’ weight loss journey
KITCH
Opened: Saturday, Sept. 25
Known for: Ready-to-heat meal preps
Location: 4113 W. 83rd St., Prairie Village (next door to Scissors and Scotch barbershop)
Website: https://www.getkitch.com
Fun quote: “The quality of the meal is what we always wanted to put first, that and the customer experience. For us, that was the biggest thing — and so far, the feedback has been great.” – Braden Posey, co-owner
Read more: KITCH, a meal prep company, opens in Prairie Village’s Corinth Quarter
Sahara Mediterranean
Opened: Monday, Oct. 4
Known for: Hummus and falafels, Palestinian cuisine
Location: 10150 W. 119th St., Overland Park (right off Highway 69)
Website: https://www.sahara-mediterranean.marketbyte.com
Fun quote: “The moment you get in the store you are part of the family, that’s how we like to make it here.” Meshal Fadous, manager
Read more: Sahara Mediterranean Food jumps state line to serve traditional Palestinian cuisine at new Overland Park location
Amir Mediterranean Grill & Bakery
Opened: early fall
Known for: Gyros and shawarma, Mediterranean food
Location: 8216 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park
Website: Not available
Fun quote: “We’re not really here to make money.” – Adam Kayyali, co-owner
Read more: Amir Mediterranean, restaurant that began in Mission, returns near downtown Overland Park
New fast food chains
New locally-owned restaurants are not the only thing that has made a big splash in Johnson County this year, several fast food chains have also been all the rage.
Hawaiian Bros, a Belton, Mo.-based Hawaiian food chain, has opened several location in the area since the start of 2021, and they have been since the first day they opened.
Additionally, we couldn’t end a review of new restaurants of 2021 without mentioning Whataburger.
The San Antonio-based burger chain hasn’t officially opened any Johnson County locations yet, but the company (that famously has Kansas City’s Chief’s quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ endorsement) made a stir when it’s first metro franchise in Lee’s Summit opened in November to miles-long car lines and record-breaking sales.
Click here to see when Whataburger will officially begin opening in the area.
