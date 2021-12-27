From Korean corn dogs to Keto-friendly cupcakes — The Post’s 10 most read stories about new JoCo eateries in 2021

As we come closer to ringing in the new year, it is a good time to reflect on the changes that have taken place across Johnson County in 2021, including all its new restaurants.

Here we have curated a list of the 10 most read stories the Shawnee Mission Post and Blue Valley Post published on new restaurants and eateries during this year.

Check them out!

Summer Moon Coffee

Opened: Saturday, Jan. 23

Known for: Wood-fired, oak-roasted coffee beans infused with a signature “Moon Milk” sweet cream

Location: 9127 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park (previously occupied by a Prime Sleep)

Website: https://www.summermooncoffee.com

Fun quote: “I literally had one sip, and I was like, Dad, we have to open this in Kansas City.” – Kiersten Graham, co-owner

Read more: Mother-daughter team to open new Overland Park coffee shop Saturday

Ssong’s Hot Dogs

Opened: Thursday, March 18

Known for: Korean corn dogs

Location: 10308 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park

Website: https://www.ssongshotdogsus.com

Fun quote: “At first, our food concept could be very different and may look foreign to first customers, but after the first bite, we hope customers will realize that our products are essentially corn dogs at a completely different level.” – Josh Lim, chief executive officer

Read more: Ssong’s Hot Dog chain to bring its twist on Korean street food to Overland Park

The Golden Scoop

Opened: Wednesday, April 14

Known for: Fun ice cream flavors, including a strawberry Ice cream made with local jam

Location: 9540 Nall Avenue, Overland Park

Website: https://thegoldenscoop.org

Fun quote: “We have had so many local vendors donate time, talent, resources and labor. We have had several businesses reach out for potential partnerships and of course, support. Everyone is rooting for The Golden Scoop.” – Michelle Reeves, co-owner

Read more: The Golden Scoop, Overland Park ice cream shop employing adults with developmental disabilities, opens Wednesday

OurHouseKC

Opened: Friday, June 4

Known for: Handcrafted drinks, grab-and-go meals and live entertainment

Location: 1815 W. 39th St., Kansas City (along the busy corridor near KU Medical Center)

Website: https://www.ourhousekc.com

Fun quote: “Not only did our [young] kids help create the menu, they inspired the concept.” – Maggie Zahner, co-owner

Read more: Prairie Village couple opens OurHouseKC on 39th Street, complete with cafe, roof-top patio

Taqueria La Nueva

Opened: Early March

Known for: Authentic Mexican street food, tacos and burritos

Location: 12561 Antioch Rd., Overland Park

Website: https://www.taquerialanueva.com

Fun quote: “It’s real authentic Mexican food from the town that we’re from in the highlands of Jalisco, which is close to Guadalajara.” – Julia Lozano, co-owner

Read more: Taqueria La Nueva, which began as food truck, brings ‘authentic’ Mexican menu to Overland Park

Three Bear Bakery & BBQ

Opened: Spring 2021

Known for: Keto-friendly low-carb baked goods and BBQ classics

Location: 13723 W. 108th St., Lenexa (hidden among the warehouses and commercial centers just south of I-435)

Website: https://www.threebearsbakerybbq.com

Fun quote: “I’m doing exactly what I wanted to be in the third grade: the boss. I think we both still are shocked when we walk in every day and we’re like, ‘Wait, we did this. And we’re still doing it.’” – Natalie Olds, co-owner

Taco Naco KC

Read more: Three Bears Bakery & BBQ in Lenexa serves low-carb food inspired by owners’ weight loss journey

KITCH

Opened: Saturday, Sept. 25

Known for: Ready-to-heat meal preps

Location: 4113 W. 83rd St., Prairie Village (next door to Scissors and Scotch barbershop)

Website: https://www.getkitch.com

Fun quote: “The quality of the meal is what we always wanted to put first, that and the customer experience. For us, that was the biggest thing — and so far, the feedback has been great.” – Braden Posey, co-owner

Read more: KITCH, a meal prep company, opens in Prairie Village’s Corinth Quarter

Sahara Mediterranean

Opened: Monday, Oct. 4

Known for: Hummus and falafels, Palestinian cuisine

Location: 10150 W. 119th St., Overland Park (right off Highway 69)

Website: https://www.sahara-mediterranean.marketbyte.com

Fun quote: “The moment you get in the store you are part of the family, that’s how we like to make it here.” Meshal Fadous, manager

Read more: Sahara Mediterranean Food jumps state line to serve traditional Palestinian cuisine at new Overland Park location

Amir Mediterranean Grill & Bakery

Opened: early fall

Known for: Gyros and shawarma, Mediterranean food

Location: 8216 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park

Website: Not available

Fun quote: “We’re not really here to make money.” – Adam Kayyali, co-owner

Read more: Amir Mediterranean, restaurant that began in Mission, returns near downtown Overland Park

New fast food chains

New locally-owned restaurants are not the only thing that has made a big splash in Johnson County this year, several fast food chains have also been all the rage.

Hawaiian Bros, a Belton, Mo.-based Hawaiian food chain, has opened several location in the area since the start of 2021, and they have been since the first day they opened.

Additionally, we couldn’t end a review of new restaurants of 2021 without mentioning Whataburger.

The San Antonio-based burger chain hasn’t officially opened any Johnson County locations yet, but the company (that famously has Kansas City’s Chief’s quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ endorsement) made a stir when it’s first metro franchise in Lee’s Summit opened in November to miles-long car lines and record-breaking sales.

Click here to see when Whataburger will officially begin opening in the area.