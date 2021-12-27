Your daily planner for Monday, Dec. 27

Hello! It’s Leah here with a quick update to start your post-Christmas Monday.
Forecast: ⛅️ High: 51; Low: 42. Partly cloudy skies in the morning and overcast in the afternoon. Possible rain showers later at night.
Diversions
- Today is the first day of a four-day Winter Art Camp at A Touch of Creativity Art Studio in Lenexa. Click here to find out how to sign up for the camp, which includes cooking projects, arts and crafts, painting and other activities.
- The SpongeBob Musical for Young Audiences is playing again this week at the Coterie Theatre in Kansas City, Missouri. Ticketing information is here.
- Looking for family-friendly ways to kill some time this week? Check out the Post’s list of local diversions for the week after Christmas.
Noteworthy
- Four proposed changes to the county charter did not receive enough votes from the 25-member Johnson County Charter Commission last week to advance to a November ballot. Among the proposals that failed was one that would have established a Health and Safety Advisory Council to provide guidance to the Board of County Commissioners. [Fox 4]
- The city of Lenexa once again enjoyed high ratings from its residents in a recent city survey. A sizeable majority of folks who participated in the survey reported being “very satisfied” with living, raising a family and working in Lenexa. [City of Lenexa]
- The Overland Park and Lenexa police departments teamed up for another “Shop with a Cop” event, which provides an opportunity for local police officers to connect with members of the community during the holiday season. [OPPD Facebook]
