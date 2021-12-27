  Leah Wankum  - Daily Planner

Your daily planner for Monday, Dec. 27

Santa Claus last week visiting folks at Johnson County Developmental Supports. Image submitted by Friends of JCDS.

Hello! It’s Leah here with a quick update to start your post-Christmas Monday.

Forecast: ⛅️ High: 51; Low: 42. Partly cloudy skies in the morning and overcast in the afternoon. Possible rain showers later at night.

Diversions

  • Today is the first day of a four-day Winter Art Camp at A Touch of Creativity Art Studio in Lenexa. Click here to find out how to sign up for the camp, which includes cooking projects, arts and crafts, painting and other activities.
  • The SpongeBob Musical for Young Audiences is playing again this week at the Coterie Theatre in Kansas City, Missouri. Ticketing information is here.
  • Looking for family-friendly ways to kill some time this week? Check out the Post’s list of local diversions for the week after Christmas.

Noteworthy

  • Four proposed changes to the county charter did not receive enough votes from the 25-member Johnson County Charter Commission last week to advance to a November ballot. Among the proposals that failed was one that would have established a Health and Safety Advisory Council to provide guidance to the Board of County Commissioners. [Fox 4]
  • The city of Lenexa once again enjoyed high ratings from its residents in a recent city survey. A sizeable majority of folks who participated in the survey reported being “very satisfied” with living, raising a family and working in Lenexa. [City of Lenexa]
  • The Overland Park and Lenexa police departments teamed up for another “Shop with a Cop” event, which provides an opportunity for local police officers to connect with members of the community during the holiday season. [OPPD Facebook]