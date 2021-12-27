Your daily planner for Monday, Dec. 27

Hello! It’s Leah here with a quick update to start your post-Christmas Monday.

Forecast: ⛅️ High: 51; Low: 42. Partly cloudy skies in the morning and overcast in the afternoon. Possible rain showers later at night.

Diversions

Today is the first day of a four-day Winter Art Camp at A Touch of Creativity Art Studio in Lenexa. Click here to find out how to sign up for the camp, which includes cooking projects, arts and crafts, painting and other activities.

The SpongeBob Musical for Young Audiences is playing again this week at the Coterie Theatre in Kansas City, Missouri. Ticketing information is here.

Looking for family-friendly ways to kill some time this week? Check out the Post's list of local diversions for the week after Christmas.

Noteworthy