Here’s where to look for at-home COVID-19 tests and testing events in Johnson County

COVID-19 testing kits have been flying off the shelves of local pharmacies in recent weeks. And demand is likely to grow after the Christmas in which many Johnson Countians spent time at family get-togethers and holiday gatherings.

Area pharmacies, like many across the country, have been working to restock their shelves with at-home testing kits in order to meet the demand around the holidays, which comes as a Omicron, the latest COVID-19 variant, and the still-stubborn Delta variant are contributing to a new rise in cases.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is encouraging people to get tested for COVID-19 in order to limit the spread of the disease.

A CVS Health spokesperson acknowledged the recent surge in demand for testing kits and the company’s around-the-clock efforts to keep shelves stocked with over-the-counter tests such as Abbott BinaxNOW, Acon FlowFlex, Quidel Quickvue, Ellume and Pixel by LabCorp.

As a result, the company says customers will be limited to buying six test kits (with each kit containing two tests, for a total of 12 tests) at a time.

“To ensure equitable access to tests both in store and digitally, we’ve added a limit of six test kits per purchase,” the spokesperson noted. “Due to a recent surge in demand, and to retain community-based access to tests in our stores, there may be temporary out-of-stocks for these products on CVS.com.

“We’re committed to providing families with protection and peace of mind during the holiday season, and we continue to offer access to lab-based testing with results available in 1-2 days or rapid COVID-19 testing at more than 4,800 CVS Pharmacy locations.”

A Walgreens spokesperson also noted the “unprecedented demand” for both testing and vaccines. Availability for free COVID-19 testing appointments also fluctuates daily and has been limited

“We’ve also seen an increase in demand for rapid [over-the-counter] COVID-19 tests and are working with our suppliers to ensure customers have access to self-test kits through the holidays,” a Walgreens spokesperson told the Post.

That company also has a limit to purchasing four kits (totaling 8 tests) at a time.

Now, with the Christmas holiday behind us, the Post has compiled a list of places to purchase at-home testing kits as well as testing events and places to sign up for an appointment.

Where to buy an at-home COVID-19 test

CVS

Target

Walgreens

Walmart

Where to get tested

CVS Minute Clinic — book testing here.

Leawood 11729 Roe Ave.

Lenexa 13502 W. 87th St. Parkway

Olathe 18351 W. 119th St.

Overland Park 7501 Metcalf Ave. 12290 College Blvd. 11900 W. 135th St. 7100 W. 151st St.

Roeland Park 5170 Roe Blvd.

Shawnee 22700 W. 55th Terrace



Walgreens Pharmacy — book testing here.

Leawood 4701 Town Center Drive 5230 W. 151st St.

Lenexa 15100 W. 87th St.

Merriam 8701 Johnson Drive

Olathe 13450 S. Blackbob Road 15066 W. 151st St. 1453 E. 151st St. 15066 W. 151st St.

Overland Park 7500 Metcalf Ave. 9500 Antioch Road 6407 W. 119th St., Suite G5 12601 Pflumm Road 8681 W. 135th St. 8450 W. 151st St.

Prairie Village 4016 W. 95th St.

Roeland Park 4951 Roe Blvd.

Shawnee 11021 Shawnee Mission Parkway 11830 W. 75th St.



Hy-Vee Pharmacy — book testing here.

Lenexa 13400 W. 87th St.

Mission 6655 Martway St.

Olathe 18101 W. 119th St. 14955 W. 151st St.

Overland Park 8501 W. 95th St. 8900 W. 135th St.

Prairie Village 7620 State Line Road

Shawnee 13550 W. 63rd St.



Get tested through local public health departments

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment provides a list of places to get tested for COVID-19 at no charge.

ComeBackKC’s website also provides a list of testing events. Many locations require appointments.

The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment also offers a drive-thru testing clinic. Book here.