3 people injured following two-vehicle crash at SM Parkway and Antioch

Merriam Police say three people are in stable condition following a two-vehicle crash at Shawnee Mission Parkway and Antioch Road late Christmas day.

First responders were called to the intersection about 10:40 p.m. Arriving firefighters reported that the car involved was on fire and didn’t appear to be occupied.

Recorded radio traffic indicates that bystanders pulled the injured driver from the smoking car just before it caught fire.

Merriam Police Sergeant Laura Larison says all three people were transported by Johnson County Med-Act ambulances to an area hospital in stable condition.

One person was inside the car, and two were inside an SUV.

Larison says police believe one driver ran a red light but did not say which vehicle that was.

Initial information is that the car was northbound on Antioch. According to Larison, the SUV was turning from eastbound Shawnee Mission Parkway to northbound Antioch when it was struck broadside in the middle of the intersection.

Larison said officers will be reviewing footage from a traffic camera to determine exactly what happened.

Radio traffic states that one of the drivers is being investigated for possibly driving under the influence of alcohol.

Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers assisted with taking measurements at the scene. Sergeant Larison says Merriam police will be handling the crash investigation.

A motorist assist unit from the highway patrol, and one officer from the Overland Park Police Department assisted with directing traffic in the intersection.

All lanes reopened to traffic shortly after midnight.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.