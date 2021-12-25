Your Community: Treat yourself with these online music resources

Music has the power to move us all in different ways. It can lift us up when we’re feeling down, help us unwind, clear our minds, transport us to a time in the past and can be enjoyed alone or with others. And whether you’ve heard a song a million times or for the first time, it can make us tap our feet, nod our head, and in some cases, even get up and dance! That’s the power of music. That’s why Johnson County Library is pleased to offer online music resources, so you can enjoy music that moves you.

Enjoy a mix of music genres with access to Naxos music libraries using your Johnson County Library card. Stream online using a web browser or through the mobile app. Browse through the comprehensive collections to find new and old favorites. Create your own playlists or checkout the existing Naxos Music Library playlists. And for those who like to treat their eyes as much as their ears, the Naxos Video Library provides a collection of performances, documentaries, master classes, films and much more. With access to some of the most comprehensive collections available online, there’s plenty to choose from.

Here are the featured Naxos Libraries you can access:

Naxos Music Library

Streaming music from the world’s most extensive online classical music library.

Over 140,000 discs and 2.3 million tracks

Composer biographies, a glossary of musical terms, CD liner notes and many other useful text resources

Naxos Music Library World

Discover music from artists around the world.

Over 14,000 albums and more than 150,000 tracks representing over 32,000 artists

Music from over 150 countries

More than 1,500 cultural groups represented

Naxos Music Library Jazz

A mix of legends and contemporary jazz in one of the most comprehensive collections available online for free.

Over 18,000 albums on more than 250 labels

More than 200,000 tracks from over 32,000 artists

Featuring the catalogs of Warner Jazz, EMI, Fantasy and others

Naxos Video Library

Extensive video library of classical music performances, opera, ballet, live concerts, documentaries and master classes by world-famous musicians.

Over 3,300 full-length videos

Search videos by category, role, composer, artist production personnel, work, venue or festival

Subtitles available in over 5 languages

There’s no need to wait for the new year, you can start enjoying music today. Visit the Naxos Video Library and the eMusic pages on jocolibrary.org to get started.