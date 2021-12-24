SMSD News: Happy Holidays and Warm Wishes

As we come to the end of the first semester, the Shawnee Mission School District wishes all our students, staff, and community members a happy holiday season and a wonderful winter break.

The year 2021 has been an incredibly challenging one, but through everything there have been numerous examples of achievement throughout the district. With a focus on personalized learning, educators continue their work to meet every student where they are and help them achieve their personal best. As we prioritize keeping students safe and in school, we are grateful for the resilience our students and staff have shown and for the countless moments of interpersonal connection reestablished.

The district’s mission to serve as the bridge to unlimited possibilities yet to be discovered is fulfilled only with the strong support of the community.

In January 2021, Shawnee Mission citizens voted in favor of a $264 million bond referendum, and this year teams have been working on projects that will make significant facility improvements in every corner of the district. Through the bond, five elementary schools will be rebuilt, and construction has started on the new Westwood View and John Diemer elementary schools. The goal of this work is to benefit every student and to support student learning today and long into the future.

To learn more about the bond construction work and timeline, visit https://www.smsd.org/bond-2021.

Our focus on college and career readiness benefitted students this year in the many ways they have been connected with Real World Learning opportunities. Students have been engaged in work experience, client-connected projects, and are obtaining Industry-Recognized credentials. Recently, student entrepreneurs opened their own storefront at Oak Park Mall. With the help of Real World Learning counselors and staff, these future-focused opportunities are sure to grow.

Looking ahead to 2022, we will no doubt face uncertainties and challenges. However, we are filled with gratitude for our community, and the strength, grace, and support for students and staff that has been shown at every step of the way.

We wish everyone a happy winter break and a new year full of joy. Thank you for supporting student success and thank you for #KeepingSMSDStrong.