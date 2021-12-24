Shot fired during alleged armed robbery at Overland Park Taco Bell on Christmas Eve

Overland Park Police say a man fired a gun during a robbery on Christmas Eve.

Officers were called to the Taco Bell at 10107 West 75th Street at 4:20 Friday afternoon.

Sergeant Justin Seals confirms that the suspect fired a gun while trying to rob the restaurant. He says the man got away with an unknown amount of money.

Responding officers stopped a Chevrolet Impala on 75th Street just west of Interstate 35.

Both eastbound lanes of 75th Street were closed as Overland Park and Shawnee officers removed at least two people from the car at gunpoint.

Sergeant Seals confirms that the car was not involved in the robbery. Everyone from that car was released.

No injuries were reported during the robbery. Police have not released a description of the suspect or his vehicle.

Anyone with information about this robbery can contact Overland Park Police at 913-895-6300 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.