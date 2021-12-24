Merry Christmas, Shawnee Mission!

Merry Christmas and happy holidays!
The Post is taking Friday, Christmas Eve, off to spend time with our families and relax a bit ahead of tomorrow’s holiday.
We’ll be back Monday morning with fresh coverage of our community.
In the meantime, the Post has plenty of Christmas-y content to ensure your holiday is merry and bright.
Check out our:
- Family guide for what to do the week after Christmas
- Gallery of nostalgic images of Christmases past in Johnson County
- Readers’ recommendations for best holiday light displays
- Tips for a sustainable post-Christmas cleanup
We also put together our most memorable images of 2021 as we covered another consequential year in Johnson County and have these recommendations for having a COVID-safe holiday.
For sure, this has been another challenging year. But thanks to all of you who have continued to read and support the site the past 12 months.
We continue to grow and can’t wait to show you what’s on tap in 2022!
