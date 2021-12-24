Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty: 12 reasons to list your home during the holiday season

By Andrew Bash

1. There is less competition for buyers. Many sellers mistakenly believe listing in the spring is better, so buyers in the winter months have fewer homes to choose from. Tight supply means more money.

2. You may receive more money for your home. With less competition, homes sold during the holidays tend to sell for more, in less time.

3. Winter prospects are more serious buyers. Winter buyers are typically purchasing because of a time sensitive move and have a “need” to make a buying decision as opposed to a “desire” to make a move. More serious buyers result in less hassle and more money.

4. Your home looks its best during the holidays. Buyers make emotional decisions when choosing a home. Seasonal decorations, cozy fireplaces, and the smell of pumpkin pies are very effective. More emotional = more money.

5. One of the highest percentages of Listings Sold to listings Taken occurs during this time of year. Statistics show housing sales can remain steady in the winter months, while the number of new homes entering the market decreases, creating a trend towards a seller’s market during this time.

6. You can restrict showings during the holidays. Don’t worry about working showings around family activities. Sophisticated showing services, like the one used by Keller Williams Realty, make it easy for sellers and their realtors to keep buyer’s agents up-to-date on available showing times. More control, more accommodating.

7. Buyers have more time to look at homes. School is out, many businesses close for extra days around Christmas and New Year’s, and out of town visitors abound. Buyers have additional time off to look at houses.

8. You can sell now and delay the closing, or even extend occupancy into the next year when moving is more convenient. Buyers taking advantage of holiday time off to search for a home may not need to move until spring, giving you plenty of time to find your new home and plan a convenient more. More control, less hassle.

9. January is traditionally the biggest moving month. Primarily because of school calendars, many people will move during the single month of January, as opposed to over the four months of summer.

10. When you sell your home during the winter, you are in a position to buy in the spring when there are more homes on the market. If you can wait until spring for your new home you will have many more homes to choose from and the advantage of negotiating without a contingency on the sale of your home first.

11. There may be fewer showings during the winter, but more qualified and motivated buyers. It’s all about the quality over quantity when it comes to winter buyers. Expect fewer showings, but be prepared for quick offers from serious buyers.

12. Corporate transferees can’t wait until spring to buy a home. Corporations like to move their employees at the first of the year, therefore, giving transferees a deadline to negotiate a home purchase in their new city. People want to be moved in and get settled…now!

Interested in finding out what the market in your neighborhood is looking like now? Email us today and one of our local experts will be in touch soon!