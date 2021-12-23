Your Daily Planner for Thursday, Dec. 23

Hey there, readers! Alexis here with a rundown of what’s happening in Johnson County in this, the last Daily Planner before Christmas.
Forecast: 🌤 High: 59, Low: 45. Partly cloudy all day with wind gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
Diversions:
- Get into the holiday spirit with the KC Repertory Theatre’s annual production of “A Christmas Carol.” There is a performance tonight at 7 p.m., two more on Friday, Christmas Eve, and two final productions on Sunday. Get tickets here.
- Take the family to see Clara, the Sugar Plum Fairy, the Rat King and more beloved characters at the Kansas City Ballet’s final seasonal production of the “The Nutcracker,” on Friday evening. Find more information and tickets here.
- The Kansas City Symphony Orchestra is putting on “Home Alone: Film + Live Orchestra” at Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts tonight and tomorrow. Composer John Williams’ score will be performed in time with the movie, a holiday classic for the whole family. Click here for more information.
Noteworthy:
- Kansas Gov. Laura Kelley announced a proposal to give every Kansas resident who filed a tax return in the 2021 calendar year a $250 tax rebate that comes in the form of a direct payment. Kelly said the rebates would return approximately $445 million to Kansas taxpayers, but Republican legislative leaders dismissed the proposal as an election-year ploy. [Kansas Reflector]
- Kansas state Rep. Aaron Coleman of Kansas City, Kan., appeared before a Johnson County judge yesterday in a case stemming from an incident in Overland Park in which Coleman allegedly hit his brother and threatened his grandfather. The judge is weighing how Colemans’ subsequent arrest for DUI may impact the domestic battery case. [Kansas City Star]
- Six public parks in Overland Park offer heated restrooms year round including Thompson Park, Sapling Grove Park and Quivira Park. The restrooms in all 83 of the city’s parks are open seasonally, but these six are the only ones that remain open as the weather cools down throughout the winter season. [Overland Park city website]
