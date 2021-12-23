Your Daily Planner for Thursday, Dec. 23

Hey there, readers! Alexis here with a rundown of what’s happening in Johnson County in this, the last Daily Planner before Christmas.

Forecast: 🌤 High: 59, Low: 45. Partly cloudy all day with wind gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Diversions:

Get into the holiday spirit with the KC Repertory Theatre’s annual production of “A Christmas Carol.” There is a performance tonight at 7 p.m., two more on Friday, Christmas Eve, and two final productions on Sunday. Get tickets here.

Take the family to see Clara, the Sugar Plum Fairy, the Rat King and more beloved characters at the Kansas City Ballet’s final seasonal production of the “The Nutcracker,” on Friday evening. Find more information and tickets here .

The Kansas City Symphony Orchestra is putting on “Home Alone: Film + Live Orchestra” at Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts tonight and tomorrow. Composer John Williams’ score will be performed in time with the movie, a holiday classic for the whole family. Click here for more information.

Noteworthy: