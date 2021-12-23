Christmas cleanup can be a hassle — here are tips for tossing your trees, gift boxes, wrapping paper and more in JoCo

Celebrating Christmas typically involves a lot of … stuff.

Decorations, presents, wrapping paper, boxes, trees. You get it.

It’s fun while it lasts, but when you get to the end of the holidays, you may find you have a lot of cleaning up to do. (Santa’s good at dropping off presents. Not really that great at dealing with the aftermath on Christmas morning.)

This can leave a lot of waste at the end of holiday celebrations.

Here are some tips on how you can do your Christmas cleanup in Johnson County in as sustainable a way as possible.