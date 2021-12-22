Your daily planner for Wednesday, Dec. 22

With the Daily Planner, we strive to give you a quick rundown of things to do and take note of in and around Johnson County each day. You may notice changes as we experiment with the best way to do that. You can give us feedback at stories@shawneemissionpost.com.
Hey all, it’s Kyle on this Wednesday in Johnson County! Only three more sleeps to Christmas. Here’s what’s new …
Forecast: ☀️ High: 51, Low: 41. Sunny with a soft breeze. Partly cloudy tonight.
Diversions
- Watch Mizzou football play in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl against Army at 7 p.m. on ESPN. * Special note: Bishop Miege alum Dawson Downing is set to start at running back for the Tigers.*
- Not enough Mizzou? Then you can watch the Tigers’ men’s basketball team take on Illinois in the annual Braggin’ Rights Game tonight. Tip is 8 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.
- Get a jump on buying Chiefs’ playoff tickets today. Tickets for the Divisional (or second) round of the NFL playoffs in late January go on sale at noon for the general public. Learn more at the Chiefs’ website.
Public Agenda
- The Johnson County Charter Commission meets at 4 p.m. today at the county Administrative Building, 111 S. Cherry Street, Olathe, where they will continue to discuss proposed amendments to the county charter. Read the full agenda.
- The Overland Park City Council’s Public Works Committee convenes at 7 p.m. tonight at City Hall, 8500 Santa Fe Drive. On the agenda are a number of items related to street maintenance.
- Two WWII-era planes will be on hand at 10 a.m. this morning as county officials and U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids formally unveil a rebuilt taxiway at the Johnson County Executive Airport, 15335 Pflumm Road, Olathe. This is the second taxiway or runway to be remodeled in the past two years, with a third set to undergo reconstruction next summer.
Noteworthy
- Two fully vaccinated Wyandotte County residents have tested positive for the Omicron variant, according to health officials there, the first reported cases of the new highly contagious COVID-19 variant in the Kansas City area. [Kansas City Star]
- The Overland Park City Council this week approved suspending collection of a special sales tax associated with the Community Improvement District at the Brookridge project site near I-435 and Antioch. The special tax is set to start being collected in January. The city council’s move suspends the CID tax for two years starting in April.
- Johnson County has begun updating its database of images for the purposes of annual property appraisals. The county has contracted with Cyclomedia, a New Zealand-based tech firm, to log and store images of properties taken on vehicle-mounted cameras. [KSHB]
