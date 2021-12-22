Johnson County 2021 — The year in pictures

Another year is nearly in the books for Johnson County — and a lot happened in 2021.

In March, our community marked the somber anniversary of COVID-19. And as the year ends, we look grimly ahead to a two-year anniversary.

Vaccine rollouts, the return of in-person learning in many schools and the lowering of pandemic restrictions gave us hope.

But successive waves of new cases, fueled by contagious variants, have reminded us how tenuous our hold on progress against the disease is.

It wasn’t all about COVID-19 in 2021, though.

Johnson Countians celebrated a new federal holiday. They also went to the polls in local elections.

Some businesses opened, others closed and a few local favorites gained national recognition.

Old traditions returned, as in Lancer Day, and new ones began, like Shawnee’s Moonlight Market.

And a historical landmark gained new life showing classic movies on the silver screen.

The Post tried to capture as much as we could with our cameras.

Here’s what 2021 looked like in Johnson County — in pictures: