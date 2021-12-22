Bulky item pickup is changing in Overland Park — here’s how it will impact residents

Bulky item pickup is about to look different for Overland Park residents.

Under the system currently in place, residents get bulky item pickups every other year arranged by the city.

But starting in 2022, as part of an altered ordinance passed by the city council Monday, residents will now arrange pickup for larger items — like couches and mattresses — directly with trash haulers.

Residents can no arrange a bulky item pickup at any point on their own.