Bulky item pickup is changing in Overland Park — here’s how it will impact residents

Bulky item pickup is about to look different for Overland Park residents.
Under the system currently in place, residents get bulky item pickups every other year arranged by the city.
But starting in 2022, as part of an altered ordinance passed by the city council Monday, residents will now arrange pickup for larger items — like couches and mattresses — directly with trash haulers.
Residents can no arrange a bulky item pickup at any point on their own.
The ordinance originally came before the city council’s Community Development Committee earlier this month.
After some councilmembers raised concerns that the change could prompt trash haulers to raise their rates, impacting the cost to consumers, the proposal advanced to the Overland Park City Council.
Under current regulations, the city contracts with trash haulers to provide this service in the fall of every other year to roughly half of Overland Park residents.
Under the new ordinance, residents are responsible for scheduling a pickup and negotiating the cost with the trash hauler.
“It is no longer feasible for trash haulers to provide citywide bulky item pickup operations on this timeframe and scale because of increasing costs, fleet limitations and reduction in workforce,” city staff wrote in a press release.
At the committee meeting earlier this month, Councilmember Faris Farassati voiced his worry that mandating trash haulers make bulky item pickup part of their service structure, the companies would be forced to raise their fees, meaning costs would most likely go up for residents.
But other councilmembers said giving residents the chance to seek out competitive bids from trash haulers for bulky item pickup could actually lower costs in the end.
The new bulky item ordinance goes into effect in 2022.
That’s when customers can begin scheduling their bulky item pickups at any time throughout the year.
