Your daily planner for Tuesday, Dec. 21

Good morning! Juliana here. Welcome to Tuesday, Dec. 21, in Shawnee Mission.

Forecast: ☀️ High: 48, Low: 23. Mostly sunny day with clear skies tonight.

Agenda:

Artists over the age of 18 can enter the 26th annual Heartland Artist Exhibition . The deadline to enter the show, hosted out of the Merriam Community Center’s Tim Murphy Art Gallery, is Jan. 12. Applications can be submitted online here.

If you're a Roeland Parker with a Tuesday waste day, don't forget to set out your glass recycling for Ripple this morning. The glass recycling company and the city are in the middle of a pilot program where 600 households receive curbside glass recycling service.

The Lenexa City Council will meet tonight at 7 p.m. for a regular city council meeting. Up for discussion: An $8 million increase in the project cost for building a new justice center near Prairie Star Parkway and Britton Street.

Noteworthy:

A few more items of note from the area: