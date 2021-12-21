Your daily planner for Tuesday, Dec. 21

Good morning! Juliana here. Welcome to Tuesday, Dec. 21, in Shawnee Mission.
Forecast: ☀️ High: 48, Low: 23. Mostly sunny day with clear skies tonight.
Agenda:
- Artists over the age of 18 can enter the 26th annual Heartland Artist Exhibition. The deadline to enter the show, hosted out of the Merriam Community Center’s Tim Murphy Art Gallery, is Jan. 12. Applications can be submitted online here.
- If you’re a Roeland Parker with a Tuesday waste day, don’t forget to set out your glass recycling for Ripple this morning. The glass recycling company and the city are in the middle of a pilot program where 600 households receive curbside glass recycling service.
- The Lenexa City Council will meet tonight at 7 p.m. for a regular city council meeting. Up for discussion: An $8 million increase in the project cost for building a new justice center near Prairie Star Parkway and Britton Street.
Noteworthy:
A few more items of note from the area:
- Prairie Village added legalization of marijuana to its legislative platform for 2022. This means the city has expressed its legislative priorities for the upcoming year, and the resulting document will be shared with elected officials at the local, state and federal levels. The city council on Monday approved the platform in a 11 to 1 vote, with Councilmember Terrence Gallagher voting in opposition.
- Kansas is one of eight states selected to participate in a school meal demonstration project using Medicaid eligibility data offering students free and reduced lunch meals, according to a Kansas Department of Education press release. The program uses a direct certification process to make “it easier for children from low-income households to receive free and reduced-price school meals,” according to the release. Families can also qualify if they are eligible for benefit programs like Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, according to the release.
- The Lenexa City Council on Dec. 7 unanimously approved a ninth project plan in the Ridgeview Mining Tax Increment Financing District for Meritex’s plans to build surface-level warehouses above the old mining site on 44 acres near 99th Street and Ridgeview Road. The plans also include issuance of $24 million in bonds to help finance construction.
