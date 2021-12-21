Shawnee house fire started with ashes disposed in lawn bag, investigators say

Firefighters say ashes from a fire pit started a Shawnee house on fire Tuesday morning.

A neighbor called 911 shortly after 9:10 a.m. reporting that a house in the 12100 block of West 61st Terrace was possibly on fire and at least one person was inside.

The neighbor then alerted the residents of the house to the smoke coming from their garage.

Deputy Fire Chief Corey Sands says a resident used a fire pit Monday and moved the ashes to a paper landscaping bag on Tuesday morning, thinking that the ashes had cooled overnight.

Shawnee, Overland Park and Lenexa firefighters responded to extinguish the fire and were able to contain it in the garage area of the house.

The fire was brought under control within 10 minutes.

Two people escaped from the house without injury, and no firefighters were injured.

Sands says the incident is an excellent reminder to properly store ashes away from homes and in a metal container with a tight-fitting lid.