4 people escape, 1 cat rescued after vehicle reportedly catches fire in Shawnee home’s garage

Shawnee fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a house fire Monday evening.

Firefighters from Shawnee, Overland Park and Lenexa were called to a house at 4940 Alden Road at 5:58 p.m.

Shawnee Deputy Fire Chief Corey Sands says the resident reported pulling one of their vehicles into the garage and that vehicle then catching fire.

Arriving fire crews reported two vehicles on fire in the garage of the two-story house on the corner of 49th Terrace and Alden Road.

The fire quickly spread to the structure of the garage.

Sands says firefighters were able to quickly bring the fire under control and contain it to the garage area.

Four adults escaped the house as they called 911. The family’s cat was also safely rescued from the home by firefighters.

The fire was declared under control shortly before 6:30 and then said to be extinguished by 6:40 p.m.

No injuries were reported. A damage estimate was not immediately available.

