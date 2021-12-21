Overland Park Police say missing woman has been found

This story was updated at 7:30 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 22.

Overland Park Police say Kathleen McRoberts, who was reported missing earlier this week, has been found and is now back with her family.

Overland Park Police are asking for the public’s help in searching for a woman last seen Monday, Dec. 20.

A police statement Tuesday morning said Kathleen “Katie” McRoberts was last seen Monday in the 6500 block of W. 75th Street.

Investigators describe her as about 5’11” and 140 pounds, with blonde hair.

The police say McRoberts’ parents are worried for her well-being and have advised investigators that needs medication.

If you have any tips, investigators ask that you call Overland Park Police at 913-895-6300, or the lead detective at 913-344-8730.