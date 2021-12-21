Take a look at these archival images of Christmas in Johnson County going back to the 1950s

As Christmas approaches, the Post has collected some historical images from past holiday celebrations in Johnson County.

From unwrapping presents under the Christmas tree, to Christmas pageants and choirs singing, to building a snowman, these snaps of yesteryear showcase some of the special memories of Christmases past in our neck of the woods.

Take a trip down memory lane with us and check out these special images collected by the Johnson County Museum over the years and now archived on JoCoHistory.org.