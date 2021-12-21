Take a look at these archival images of Christmas in Johnson County going back to the 1950s

Santa visiting a Prairie Village home in the 1950s. Photo courtesy the Johnson County Museum.
As Christmas approaches, the Post has collected some historical images from past holiday celebrations in Johnson County.
From unwrapping presents under the Christmas tree, to Christmas pageants and choirs singing, to building a snowman, these snaps of yesteryear showcase some of the special memories of Christmases past in our neck of the woods.
Take a trip down memory lane with us and check out these special images collected by the Johnson County Museum over the years and now archived on
JoCoHistory.org.
This black and white photograph from December 1956 depicts the five children of Leo and Dorothy Bayless standing in front of Village Presbyterian Church in Prairie Village. This picture was used for the family’s Christmas card that year. Children pictured are Laura, Bruce and Nancy in front, and Kelvern and Cindy in the back. Photo courtesy Johnson County Museum.
This 1978 photograph shows a classroom decorated for the holidays at the now-closed Somerset Elementary School in Prairie Village. Somerset Elementary was open from 1953 to 2004 at 2700 Somerset Drive. Photo courtesy Johnson County Museum.
This 1955 picture depicts a scene from the Christmas pageant that year at the Kansas School for the Deaf in Olathe. Photo credit Stanley D. Roth. Photo courtesy Kansas School for the Deaf.
This black and white snapshot from December 1954 showcases the Taliaferro family Christmas tree in their Prairie Village home on West 72nd Street. Photo courtesy Johnson County Museum.
This special color photograph from 1966 in Prairie Village depicts 4-year-old Ann Lowry’s face peeking out of the front door of a dollhouse her grandfather built. The dollhouse had been redecorated three times for three generations. Photo courtesy Johnson County Museum.
This picture from winter 1988 depicts students at the now-closed Somerset Elementary performing in a Christmas pageant. Photo courtesy Johnson County Museum.
Kim Blocher holds a Spalding tennis racket and wears a Yale University sweatsuit in this black and white photograph from 1968. Check out the weight set, too! How did Santa lug that gift in? Photo courtesy Johnson County Museum.
This undated color photograph was taken at the Sharp family home on West 68th Street in Prairie Village. The Sharp children, Stan, Jandy and Stu, clutch special Christmas presents they received that year. Photo courtesy Johnson County Museum.
This color photograph from December 1994 shows a Christmas service at Village Presbyterian Church in Prairie Village. Photo courtesy Johnson County Museum.
This black and white photograph from 1952 or 1953 depicts Dan Watkins’ children standing next to their Christmas tree. Children, from left, are Danny, Bobby, John, Marianne and Alice. A caption from the Kansas City Star indicates that the family kept the tree in a play pen to protect it from the children’s curious hands. Some things never change! Photo courtesy Johnson County Museum.
This Christmas scene from December 1961 depicts Santa Claus visiting with children during a Christmas program at the Kansas School for the Deaf. Photo credit Stanley D. Roth. Photo courtesy Kansas School for the Deaf.
This photograph from December 1957 is a portrait of Christine Fuller unwrapping a Christmas present — a paint by number set — at her home on West 71st Street in Prairie Village. Photo courtesy Johnson County Museum.
Leo and Dorothy Bayless’ children stand next to their snowman in 1957 in Prairie Village. Children from left are Bruce, Kelvern and Nancy. Photo courtesy Johnson County Museum.
