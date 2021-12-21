KC area blood supplies drop to emergency levels — here’s how and when to donate in JoCo

Community Blood Center of Kansas City announced earlier this month that local blood supplies have again dropped to emergency levels.
In fact, for the fourth time this year, CBC’s blood supply is running at only a one- to two-day inventory during this holiday season.
Blood centers across the United States have grappled with shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CBC officials suspect that donor fatigue, a drop in blood drives hosted by companies now operating remotely and a widespread fear of transmission of the Omicron variant have sparked this latest shortage.
“In a normal year, winter is a difficult time to maintain the blood supply,” said Patsy Shipley, executive director of Community Blood Center. “Unpredictable weather, cold and flu season, school breaks, family and holiday travel all contribute to making blood donations less of a priority. Normally, October and November are a time where we build our inventory in anticipation of these challenges, but this year is especially dire without a solid inventory pre-holiday and the news of a new variant.”
Shipley stressed that donating blood is safe, easy and life-saving for patients.
People can donate, regardless of vaccination status, so long as they are not currently experiencing flu-like symptoms or have a cold.
Here are some upcoming events in Johnson County to donate blood to the American Red Cross:
Tuesday, Dec. 21
- From 1 to 6 p.m. at Christ Church Anglican Mission in Mission
- From 2 to 6 p.m. at Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park
Wednesday, Dec. 22
- From 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Sylvester Powell Jr. Community Center in Mission
- From 1 to 6 p.m. at Oak Park Branch in Overland Park
- From 1 to 6 p.m. at Monticello Branch in Shawnee
Thursday, Dec. 23
- From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Genesis Health Clubs in Merriam
- From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at KU Eye Center in Prairie Village
- From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Genesis Health Clubs in Olathe
Tuesday, Dec. 28
- From 1 to 6 p.m. at Leawood Pioneer Branch in Leawood
- From 1 to 6 p.m. at Blue Valley Branch in Overland Park
- From 1 to 6 p.m. at Anthology of Olathe in Olathe
Wednesday, Dec. 29
- From 1 to 6 p.m. at Corinch Branch in Prairie Village
- From 12 to 4:30 p.m. at Rosehill Pointe Apartments in Lenexa
Wednesday, Jan. 5
- From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ad Astra in Overland Park
- From 12:30 to 6 p.m. at Colonial Church in Prairie Village
- From 12:30 to 6 p.m. at Kaw Prairie Community Church in Lenexa
- From 12 to 5:30 p.m. at Divine Mercy Parish in Gardner
Friday, Jan. 7
- From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bass Pro Shop in Olathe
Saturday, Jan. 8
- From 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Mill Valley High School in Shawnee
Monday, Jan. 10
- From 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Olathe Indian Creek Library in Olathe
Tuesday, Jan. 11
- From 12 to 5 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Olathe
Wednesday, Jan. 12
- From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Corporate Woods, Building 75 in Overland Park
- From 2 to 6 p.m. at Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park
- From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Blue Valley Baptist Church in Overland Park
Friday, Jan. 14
- From 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at GT Distributors in Overland Park
Monday, Jan. 17
- From 1 to 6 p.m. at Johnson County Democrats in Overland Park
- From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Medical Plaza West in Overland Park
- From 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Element Hotel in Overland Park
- From 1 to 6 p.m. at Warren Place Event Center in Gardner
Tuesday, Jan. 18
- From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Michael & All Angels Episcopal Church in Mission
Friday, Jan. 21
- From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Christ Church Anglican in Overland Park
Donors can schedule appointments at Community Blood Center by calling 1-877-468-6844 or visiting savealifenow.org. In the meantime, check out this list of upcoming events in Johnson County to donate blood to the Community Blood Center:
- Tuesday, Dec. 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at KU Med West in Shawnee
- Tuesday, Jan. 4, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Saint Andrew Christian Church in Olathe
- Wednesday, Jan. 5, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Okun Fieldhouse in Shawnee
- Friday, Jan. 7, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at AdventHealth Shawnee Mission in Merriam
- Sunday, Jan. 9, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Old Mission Methodist Church in Fairway
- Monday, Jan. 10, from 1 to 7 p.m. at St. Michael the Archangel in Leawood
- Monday, Jan. 10, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Overland Park
- Monday, Jan. 10, from 2 to 6:30 p.m. at Monticello United Methodist Church in Shawnee
- Tuesday, Jan. 11, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Overland Park
- Wednesday, Jan. 12, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Blue Valley Northwest High School in Overland Park
- Monday, Jan. 17, from 12 to 6 p.m. at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Shawnee
- Monday, Jan. 17, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Community Covenant Church in Shawnee
- Monday, Jan. 17, from 1 to 7 p.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church in Olathe
- Wednesday, Jan. 19, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Blue Valley West High School
- Wednesday, Jan. 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lenexa Rec Center in Lenexa
- Thursday, Jan. 20, from 12 to 6 p.m. at Sacred Heart Parish in Shawnee
- Friday, Jan. 21, from 12 to 6 p.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Lenexa
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers.
Try a subscription today for just $1.