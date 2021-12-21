KC area blood supplies drop to emergency levels — here’s how and when to donate in JoCo

Community Blood Center of Kansas City announced earlier this month that local blood supplies have again dropped to emergency levels.

In fact, for the fourth time this year, CBC’s blood supply is running at only a one- to two-day inventory during this holiday season.

Blood centers across the United States have grappled with shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CBC officials suspect that donor fatigue, a drop in blood drives hosted by companies now operating remotely and a widespread fear of transmission of the Omicron variant have sparked this latest shortage.

“In a normal year, winter is a difficult time to maintain the blood supply,” said Patsy Shipley, executive director of Community Blood Center. “Unpredictable weather, cold and flu season, school breaks, family and holiday travel all contribute to making blood donations less of a priority. Normally, October and November are a time where we build our inventory in anticipation of these challenges, but this year is especially dire without a solid inventory pre-holiday and the news of a new variant.”

Shipley stressed that donating blood is safe, easy and life-saving for patients.

People can donate, regardless of vaccination status, so long as they are not currently experiencing flu-like symptoms or have a cold.

Here are some upcoming events in Johnson County to donate blood to the American Red Cross:

Tuesday, Dec. 21

From 1 to 6 p.m. at Christ Church Anglican Mission in Mission

From 2 to 6 p.m. at Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park

Wednesday, Dec. 22

From 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Sylvester Powell Jr. Community Center in Mission

From 1 to 6 p.m. at Oak Park Branch in Overland Park

From 1 to 6 p.m. at Monticello Branch in Shawnee

Thursday, Dec. 23

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Genesis Health Clubs in Merriam

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at KU Eye Center in Prairie Village

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Genesis Health Clubs in Olathe

Tuesday, Dec. 28

From 1 to 6 p.m. at Leawood Pioneer Branch in Leawood

From 1 to 6 p.m. at Blue Valley Branch in Overland Park

From 1 to 6 p.m. at Anthology of Olathe in Olathe

Wednesday, Dec. 29

From 1 to 6 p.m. at Corinch Branch in Prairie Village

From 12 to 4:30 p.m. at Rosehill Pointe Apartments in Lenexa

Wednesday, Jan. 5

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ad Astra in Overland Park

From 12:30 to 6 p.m. at Colonial Church in Prairie Village

From 12:30 to 6 p.m. at Kaw Prairie Community Church in Lenexa

From 12 to 5:30 p.m. at Divine Mercy Parish in Gardner

Friday, Jan. 7

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bass Pro Shop in Olathe

Saturday, Jan. 8

From 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Mill Valley High School in Shawnee

Monday, Jan. 10

From 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Olathe Indian Creek Library in Olathe

Tuesday, Jan. 11

From 12 to 5 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Olathe

Wednesday, Jan. 12

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Corporate Woods, Building 75 in Overland Park

From 2 to 6 p.m. at Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Blue Valley Baptist Church in Overland Park

Friday, Jan. 14

From 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at GT Distributors in Overland Park

Monday, Jan. 17

From 1 to 6 p.m. at Johnson County Democrats in Overland Park

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Medical Plaza West in Overland Park

From 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Element Hotel in Overland Park

From 1 to 6 p.m. at Warren Place Event Center in Gardner

Tuesday, Jan. 18

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Michael & All Angels Episcopal Church in Mission

Friday, Jan. 21

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Christ Church Anglican in Overland Park

Donors can schedule appointments at Community Blood Center by calling 1-877-468-6844 or visiting savealifenow.org. In the meantime, check out this list of upcoming events in Johnson County to donate blood to the Community Blood Center: