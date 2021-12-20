Your daily planner for Monday, Dec. 20

Good morning, readers! It’s Leah, and we’re ready to welcome you to the Christmas week here in Johnson County.

Forecast: ☀️ Chilly winter weather with plenty of sunshine expected today! The high is 46, but that’s the coldest it’s supposed to get this week, with highs averaging in the 50s.

Agenda:

Lenexa’s art gallery is now showcasing works by dozens of local artists. Among the art pieces on display at Lenexa City Hall are photography by Digital Dimensions members, post office box banks by Don Trites, pencil drawings of barns by Jerry Ratway and jewelry made by Andrea Ring. These exhibits run through Jan. 12. Click here for more information.

The Living Room and The Black Box are hosting A Very Fancy Milking Christmas Concert (for Serious People) at Union Station tonight at 7 p.m. Click here for event information.

Johnson County Park and Recreation District is hosting gymnastics activities today for children up to 5 years of age. The goal is to help these young ones focus their energy on developing strength and agility. Sign up here.

Noteworthy: